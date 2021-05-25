Olathe Head Coach Ryan Corn’s track and field athletes have been working throughout the spring season and are well into the competition phase, having competed in two meets. The Hotchkiss Invitational drew fifteen schools, and the Grand Valley Cardinal Invitational drew thirteen schools. The Olathe athletes will host the Olathe Quad, a major meet here on their home turf on May 27.
The Lady Pirates began the Hotchkiss competition with Daisey Ibarra finishing third in the 100 meter dash with a time of 13.35 seconds. Naomi Kamperman took second place in 400 meter run clocking in at 1:07.06. The Olathe 4x100 meter relay team placed third with a time of 54.58 seconds. The Lady Pirates 4x800 meter relay team won the event recording a time of 11:22.57.
Cesar Franco led off the men’s side of the competition with a win in the 100 meter dash, clocking in with a time of 11.92 seconds. Jerrel Vigil placed fourth with a time of 12.31 seconds. Victor Almanza placed fourth in the men’s 400 meter run. Froilan Mendez, Xzavier Waterman, Rafa Santiago, and Connor Ridley all were competitive in their events.
Schools from the area entering the competition included Cedaredge, Grand Valley, Hotchkiss, Norwood, Ouray, Paonia, Rangely, Coal Ridge, Dove Creek, Debeque and Crested Butte high schools.
The Cardinal competition, held at Grand Valley in Parachute, saw Ibarra take second place in the 100 meter dash posting a time of 13.5 seconds. The 200 meter dash saw Kiandra Liles finish second with a time of 2607 seconds. Ibarra clocked in with a time of 27.78 seconds to finish 4th. Daniela Campos finished second in the 400 meter run with a time of 1:04.98. Kamperman finished 4th with a time of 1:05.84. Kamperman then placed 3rd in the 800 meter run. The ladies relay teams were stellar at all three distances. Olathe finished third in the 4x100, third in the 4x200 and first in the 4x400 meter relay.
The competition on the men’s side was very difficult. Tanner Westermann and Santiago finished fourth and fifth in the 300-meter hurdles. The Olathe 4x100 meter relay team won the event posting a time of 46.58 seconds. The men’s 4x100 relay team placed fourth in the event with a time of 4:05.1 seconds. Cesar Franco took second in the long Jump with a distance of 18 feet, 2 inches. Mendez, Vigil and Waterman finished fourth, sixth and eighth in the competition.
Competing high schools included Battle Mountain, Grand Junction Central, Grand Valley, Hayden, North Park, Nucla, Ouray, Palisade, Plateau Valley and Rangley.
