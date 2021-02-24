It won’t show up in the box score, but for someone watching closely, it shows up in bunches. And when it shows up in bunches, it shows in the opposing team’s box score.
That’s the play of senior Jordan Jennings, whose defensive effort Tuesday night helped lock down Grand Junction’s leading scorer Blaine Butler, who came in averaging 15 points per game, with three straight double-digit scoring efforts.
The Grand Junction senior was held to four points in the Indians’ 56-32 victory, their 10th straight. And it was another home victory, their 12th in the past 13 games, including playoffs.
Montrose is now 10-0, and 5-0 in conference play, with four games left on the regular season slate.
“Jordan’s the leader of the team,” Montrose coach Ryan Voehringer said. “... Every game he’s got the other team’s best player and he’ll run through a wall for you. Sure, he’s not making open shots, but he’s doing the job on the other end — he’s our team leader, our communicator.
“We’re not 10-0 without Jordan Jennings.”
Jennings is averaging 3.6 points per game, and sprinkles in some scoring from game to game, including a crafty left handed finish in Tuesday’s victory (he finished with four points). But his defensive effort has been instrumental for Montrose’s 2021 success, helped by the fact that the team’s current nucleus plays alongside one another year-round.
“It’s just consistency,” said Luke Hutto, who finished with a game-high 22 points, on the team’s success and play at Lloyd McMillan Gym. “Coming in every day, putting in the work over the course of the past year. All of our guys have been constantly grinding, going to the Rec (Center), and it definitely plays a role. Obviously we love playing at home — this is where I love playing so that helps.”
The 22 points were a season-high for Hutto, his 10th straight in double-digits, and he added six rebounds and three steals.
On the year, he’s averaging 15.8 points, 8.3 rebounds, 1.8 steals and 2.6 blocks per game.
“I feel really good about how I played (Tuesday) and lately,” Hutto said. “I’m really happy that I’m passed the little injuries that I’ve been having and I’m glad that the team’s starting to click, and when the team clicks, I click.”
After a slow first quarter — largely due to the Tigers’ motion offense, burning clock — the Indians did start to click in the second quarter. They scored 14 points to take a 24-16 lead into the half, and came out even better, outscoring Grand Junction 32 to 16 the rest of the way.
Montrose kept their turnovers low (10), and held the Tigers to under 10 points in each quarter.
It marked another home victory and conference win — they haven’t lost a conference game at home since Feb. 15, 2019, a loss to Fruita.
“Obviously you want to take care of your home court,” Voehringer said. “We practice here every day, this is our facility and you want to protect it. It’s hard to win on the road, especially in the Southwestern League, so you have to win home games. I think we’ve done a good job.”
“This game (against Junction) we played good,” said Trey Reese, who added he feels the team could play better at home. “We got more out, drove the ball and didn’t settle.”
Fletcher Cheezum made a pair of three’s in his 13-point effort, and Reese added 7 points on 3-for-5 shooting with six rebounds, five assists and a pair of steals. Reese’s court vision was on display, too, as he sent a whizzing, one-handed pass to Cheezum from the top of the key, though Cheezum was unable to finish the play.
The Indians, at 10-0, are playing their way to strong positioning in this year’s playoff bracket. But improvements in certain areas will need some refining before the postseason.
“Offensively, we need to move the ball more and be more patient,” Voehringer said. “A lot of the times we’re settling for the first or second looks, especially at the three-point line. We haven’t shot the ball well from the perimeter… we’re a pretty disciplined team. If we can run the ball side to side, we can basically get what we want.”
The Indians play Delta at home on Thursday.
•••
The girls, at 2-6 following a pair of conference losses, were eager to get a win Tuesday night. It was clear in their defensive effort and their focus on protecting the ball throughout the first-half.
But the team’s best came in the fourth, where, with a six-point lead after three, the Indians outscored Grand Junction 25-14, securing a 53-36 win, avenging their loss against the conference rival from earlier this season.
“We had to forget about Durango real quick and get ready for Grand Junction, and we lost to Grand Junction up there earlier, so we desperately wanted to repay them on the floor,” coach Steve Skiff said. “I thought the girls came out and really set the tone early and played well. The starters got after it — we put a little pressure on Grand Junction, which I think in turn, really ignited us.”
The Indians stayed in a 2-3 zone defense for much of the contest, opting to give the Tigers a look at a different set, Skiff said. At times, they dropped into the zone from a full-court press, which, thanks to the pressure, led to transition points and open looks in the post.
The fourth quarter surge helped Taylor Yanosky finish with a game-high 16 points. Jaycie Casebolt added a double-double, her first, with 11 points and 10 rebounds, and Josie Coulter had 11 with six rebounds and three steals.
Ashley Ortega had a season-high eight points, and although she did not score on the night, senior Morgan Carroll shined as the Indians’ leader at the top of the key, setting up the top scorers throughout the game with a season-high nine assists and five steals.
“I told them in the locker room, that was probably one of the best games they’ve played all year, from all aspects,” Skiff said. “I thought our passing was spot on. We had a lot of great assists for buckets — just really played a good basketball game.”
The Indians have struggled with turnovers this season, but did much better securing the ball Tuesday night with just nine turnovers. And as one of the better rebounding teams in the Southwestern League, Montrose secured 33 rebounds.
But winning the turnover battle was key for an Indians team looking to make a late-season push.
“We talk about it all the time,” Skiff said. “... I keep telling the girls, it’s the little things. If you don’t turn the ball over, if you rebound the basketball, if you don’t give the team extra possessions, you’re going to be in pretty good shape. Our girls rebounded well (Tuesday), executed the offense and cut down on the turnovers, and we got a big league win.”
The girls will play in Delta on Thursday, and at 2-3 in conference play, are two games behind Fruita (4-1) for the conference lead.
