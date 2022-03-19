Before their season opener against Widefield, Josie Coulter and head coach Cassie Snyder talked up the culture created around this year’s iteration of Montrose High School girls soccer. Coulter was certain the team would gel. Snyder had seen how close the group had become in the offseason.
Through four games, the early season evidence reaffirms those beliefs from Coulter and Snyder. After thumping Coal Ridge 4-0 on Thursday, Montrose eliminated an early deficit on Saturday against Eagle Valley to secure a 2-1 win and improve to 4-0.
It’s the program’s best start since the 2019 season when Coulter was a freshman and scored 19 goals.
She didn’t score any on Saturday in the comeback win, but was instrumental to Montrose’s comeback. She delivered strong passes from her striker position and was the first to embrace Lucero Mireles-Rodales after the latter’s first goal, which tied the game with 12:30 left in the first half.
Nearly 10 minutes into the second half, Mireles-Rodales made a key move to beat her defender following a pass from Alicea Vigil. It led to another score from Mireles-Rodales and a 2-1 lead for Montrose.
The first to celebrate with Mireles-Rodales? Coulter.
“It’s huge. It’s everything,” Snyder said of the team’s chemistry and leadership. “That’s what we’ve talked about the first couple weeks. It’s all about team and we and culture. It’s not about ‘me’ but what we do together.”
Minor mistakes on Saturday were quickly sidelined by Montrose’s player group. Bad pass? “Shake it off, don’t worry about it,” said Mia Duncan to Kenzie Bush during the second half.
Playing too ambitious at times? “It’s alright, just look for that extra pass,” Mireles-Rodales said to Ellie Duncan.
“We just showed who we are today,” team co-captain Natalie Hernandez said. “As athletes, we know how to respond. After last season, we’ve responded great. That’s just who we are as a team and it signals to other teams that one goal doesn’t mean anything to us. We can get the win.”
Montrose’s response to Eagle Valley’s initial goal was immediate with midfielders advancing the ball to Coulter or Ellie. The Indians had 26 chances in the first half and more than a few near goals.
With under nine minutes left in the first, Montrose advanced the ball upfield repeatedly, but each opportunity was thwarted by Eagle Valley.
Still, the trend signaled a potential similar second half for Montrose, which it was with the Indians totaling 23 chances and a far higher average rate of possession than the Devils.
Montrose’s backline, outside of a few blunders in the final two minutes, kept Eagle Valley distant. Goalkeeper Rachel Robuck did her part with a key save in the 57th minute of the contest and finished with three total.
The performance extended what’s been an impeccable defensive start for the Indians this season. Eagle Valley’s goal was the first Montrose has allowed through four games.
“We’re just making good decisions on the backline,” Snyder said. “Overall, the group has been super solid — keeping everything in front, slowing people down and winning the ball back. Karlee (Brack) and Kate (Donohoe) have been superb.”
Bush and Hernandez and Makayla Millsap joined Brack and Donohoe with top performances Saturday. Collectively, Montrose had 16 shots on goal to Eagle Valley’s four and outpaced the Demons with 21 wins on 50/50 balls
“I’m so pleased overall with our performance defensively and offensively these last four games,” Snyder said. “We’re a different team this year and we’re showing it.”
Montrose visits Delta on Tuesday. Last season, the Indians defeated the Panthers 5-1.