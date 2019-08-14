Montrose Marlins’ Cayden Christianson

Montrose Marlins’ Cayden Christianson competes at the team’s summer meet back in June. 

 (Andrew Kiser/ Montrose Daily Press file photo)

Montrose Marlins swimmer Cayden Christianson came away with a pair of first-place finishes in the highly competitive Arena Western Zone Senior Championships in Fresno, California earlier this month

Christianson won both the 200-yard IM and 400 IM in the finals with times of 2:07.62 and 4:31.12. Those marks also meant he made two national time cuts.

He also placed sixth in the 200 breaststroke (2:27.05); eighth in the 200 butterfly (2:10.26); and 25th in the 100 breaststroke (1:09.24).

Marlins coach Silas Almgren called his swimmer’s performance “outstanding.”

Despite having Division I talent, as well as being invited to compete for a few colleges swim teams, Christianson has opted to take a gap year and continue training before starting in the fall of 2020, according to Almgren.

But Christianson hasn’t been the only standout for the Marlins in recent memory. Jillian Carlson and Maggie McHugh both placed in the finals.

Carlson took eighth place in the 200 breaststroke (2:46.28) and 25th in the 100 breaststroke (1:17.30). Additionally, McHugh finished 14th in the 200 breaststroke (2:47.14) and 15th in the 100 breaststroke (1:17.26).

Almgren said their times were all the more noteworthy, considering that only a few advanced to the finals.

Lucas Motley also placed in the finals. He took 68th in the 1500 freestyle (18:10.30) and 94th in the 800 freestyle (9:34.15). The preliminary round wasn’t held for either event.

Although she didn’t place in the finals, Julia TenNapel had a strong showing. Her best finish in the prelims came in the 200 breaststroke taking 56th with a time of 2:54.28.

Andrew Kiser is the Montrose Daily Press’ sports/business writer. Follow him on Twitter @andrew_kpress.

