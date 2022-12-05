The Colorado High School Activities Association has crowned its final three state champions. Last Saturday the 3A championship game was played at the Thunderbowl on the campus of CSU Pueblo, while the 5A and 4A games were contested at Broncos Stadium in Denver.
The 5A affair was a match between two perennial top teams, the Valor Christian Eagles and the Cherry Creek Bruins. The Bruins (12-2) defeated the Eagles (11-3) for bragging rights in the 5A classification.
Down in Pueblo, the Roosevelt Roughriders (14-0) took on the Lutheran Lions (11-3) in the 3A title game. The Roughriders prevailed by the score of 34 to 24.
The 4A title game pitted the Broomfield Eagles against the Loveland Red Wolves, the team that knocked the Montrose Red Hawks out of the title chase.
The Eagles took the opening kickoff and drove the length of the field and scored a rushing touchdown to take a 7-0 lead. In the second quarter the Eagles again moved the football into the red zone and added a 2 yard rushing touchdown to up the score to 14-0
The Red Wolves climbed back into the game with their first score, a 2 yard rushing touchdown to cut the advantage to 14-7. The Eagles late in the period added their third score to up the halftime lead to 21-7
The Eagles forced the Red Wolves to punt after a three and out, and then added a field goal to up the score to 24-7. Quarterback Garrett Harstad then led the Red Wolves into scoring territory and took the ball himself and ran 4 yards for their second touchdown making the score 24-14.
The two teams battled throughout the remainder of the third and fourth quarters, There was no scoring the rest of the way and the Broomfield Eagles took home the 4A state championship trophy.
Football is over for this year, but basketball is pounding up and down the hardwood throughout Colorado. Much great competition awaits.
