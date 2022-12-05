The Colorado High School Activities Association has crowned its final three state champions. Last Saturday the 3A championship game was played at the Thunderbowl on the campus of CSU Pueblo, while the 5A and 4A games were contested at Broncos Stadium in Denver.

The 5A affair was a match between two perennial top teams, the Valor Christian Eagles and the Cherry Creek Bruins. The Bruins (12-2) defeated the Eagles (11-3) for bragging rights in the 5A classification.



