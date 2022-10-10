The Palmer Ridge Bears maintained their grip in the Colorado High School Activities Association’s weekly football rankings after they defeated the Cyclones of Pueblo West High School 21-0. Here are the CHSAA rankings for this week and the scores of the teams making up this week’s top 10.

No. 1 Palmer Ridge 21, Pueblo West 0



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?