The Palmer Ridge Bears maintained their grip in the Colorado High School Activities Association’s weekly football rankings after they defeated the Cyclones of Pueblo West High School 21-0. Here are the CHSAA rankings for this week and the scores of the teams making up this week’s top 10.
No. 1 Palmer Ridge 21, Pueblo West 0
No. 2 Broomfield 40, Aurora Central 0
No. 3 Ponderosa 35, Vista Peak 6
No. 4 Loveland 41, Grand Junction Central 0
No. 5 MONTROSE 49, Falcon 6
No. 6 Denver South 2, Gateway 0 (forfeit)
No. 7 Fruita-Monument 35, Grand Junction 14
No. 8 Heritage 42, Adams City 0
No. 9 Vista Ridge 64, Air Academy 20
No. 10 Erie 63, Monarch 14
The upcoming weekend has a number of very interesting games scheduled for the heavy hitters in the 4A classification. Here are the games involving the top 10 4A teams:
Palmer Ridge vs Air Academy
Broomfield vs Adams City
Ponderosa Far vs Northwest High School
Loveland vs Skyline
Montrose vs Coronado
South Vista vs Peak
Fruita-Monument vs Aurora Central
Heritage vs Stanley Lake
Vista Ridge vs Cheyenne Mountain
Erie vs Silver Creek
MaxPreps also compiles very interesting rankings each week. The Max Preps list is made up of all classifications of schools and they are ranked according to a set of criteria that have nothing to do with CHSAA classifications. Here are the top teams in the MaxPreps rankings:
No. 1 Cherry Creek (6-1)
No. 2 Ralston Valley (5-2)
No. 3 Valor Christian (5-2)
No. 4 Regis Jesuit (4-3
No. 5 Columbine (6-1)
No. 6 Palmer Ridge (7-0)
No. 7 Broomfield (7-0)
No. 8 Grandview (5-2)
No. 9 Rock Canyon (6-1)
No. 10 ThunderRidge (7-0)
Other schools of interest on the Western Slope:
No. 12 Limon
No. 14 Ponderosa
No. 16 Loveland
No. 22 Durango
No. 23 Montrose
Big games coming up this week beginning on Thursday. Next week’s scores and rankings will be most interesting. Stay tuned.
