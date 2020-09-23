The Colorado High School Activities Association released new football schedules and league alignments for Season A (fall) on Tuesday.
There were 218 schools who opted for fall football, and due to the short timeframe to resume competition, CHSAA organized the schedules. Fifty-eight teams opted for Season C (spring).
Montrose will play in the 4A Western Slope League and is joined by Fruita, Grand Junction, Ponderosa, Grand Junction Central and Palmer Ridge.
In the 1A Western Slope League, Olathe is joined by Paonia, Hotchkiss, Gunnison, Cedaredge and Meeker.
Times and dates are decided by local schools and will be released as soon as both schools decide on a specific date and time.
Montrose High School six-game schedule:
• vs. Chatfield, TBA
• at Fruita, TBA
• vs. Grand Junction, TBA
• at Palmer Ridge, TBA
• at Ponderosa, TBA
• vs Grand Junction Central, TBA
Olathe High School six-game schedule:
• at Trinidad, TBA
• vs Cedaredge, TBA
• at Paonia, TBA
• at Hotchkiss, TBA
• vs Meeker, TBA
• vs Gunnison, TBA
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.