Cole Simmons running back MHS football

Former Montrose High School fullback Cole Simmons, No. 22, runs free while former offensive lineman Erik Aufderheide, No. 75, trails behind the play. (Montrose Daily Press file photo) 

The Colorado High School Activities Association released new football schedules and league alignments for Season A (fall) on Tuesday.

There were 218 schools who opted for fall football, and due to the short timeframe to resume competition, CHSAA organized the schedules. Fifty-eight teams opted for Season C (spring).

Montrose will play in the 4A Western Slope League and is joined by Fruita, Grand Junction, Ponderosa, Grand Junction Central and Palmer Ridge.

In the 1A Western Slope League, Olathe is joined by Paonia, Hotchkiss, Gunnison, Cedaredge and Meeker.

Times and dates are decided by local schools and will be released as soon as both schools decide on a specific date and time.

Montrose High School six-game schedule:

• vs. Chatfield, TBA

• at Fruita, TBA

• vs. Grand Junction, TBA

• at Palmer Ridge, TBA

• at Ponderosa, TBA

• vs Grand Junction Central, TBA

Olathe High School six-game schedule:

• at Trinidad, TBA

• vs Cedaredge, TBA

• at Paonia, TBA

• at Hotchkiss, TBA

• vs Meeker, TBA

• vs Gunnison, TBA

Josue Perez is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press

Tags

Load comments