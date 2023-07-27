Some 78 players from throughout Colorado, the U.S., China and Mexico will compete in the third annual American Junior Open at the Bridges presented by the City of Montrose July 30-Aug. 3. The Open is an official tournament of the American Junior Golf Association (AJGA).
Four Montrose golfers — Noah Richmond, Connor Bell, Caleb Caskey and Kyden Adams — have qualified for the competition. There will be a Sunday qualifier (July 30) to get entry into the field. On Monday, there’s a junior-amateur fundraising golf tournament with 23 teams which funds golf scholarships MHS students and provides funding for the Montrose Youth Golf Alliance and the Red Hawks’ golf program. A barbecue after the round will be provided for the field. Tuesday is the start of a 3-day, 54-hole stroke play tournament which has attracted 54 young men and 24 young women to Montrose, along with their families and friends.
Two countries — China and Mexico — are represented in the field and with golfers from eight states.
“We have a good variety of players. And AJGA is impressed how much support we have and how well run the tournament is,” said Ty Jennings, one of the tournament’s organizers. “It’s been a good fit for all the parties involved and our sponsors.”
The AJGA was formed in 1978 as a non-profit to promote youth golf throughout the U.S. for ages 12 to 19. The AJGA is based out of Braselton, Ga., and will send 12 paid staffers to manage the tournament, including the regional manager.
“She has heard about our tournament and the
support and wants to see it first-hand,” added Jennings, noting, too, this tournament will attract collegiate coaches who are looking to recruit for their golf teams.
Current PGA and LPGA stars like Tiger Woods, Justin Thomas, Michelle Wie and Lexi Thompson are among the many tour players who have had an AJGA schedule in their past. Phil Mickelson has won the most AJGA golfer of the year titles with eight. Two years ago, Zachary Pollo of Rocklin, Calif., shot an 11-under par 60, setting a new Bridges course record by four shots. Pollo won the men’s bracket and is currently playing for the University of Arizona.
The tournament also attracts young players, too. One player in this year’s field, Pierson Auyck of Phoenix, has a graduation year of 2029. Another, Fay Jia of Murrieta,
Calif., has a graduation date of 2028.
It's estimated that the tournament creates about $500,000 in tax revenues, goods, and services for Montrose, according to data compiled by the AJGA. This is for food, lodging and travel for the players and their families.
“It’s a special tournament,” said Eric Feely, general manager-PGA professional at the Bridges. “We’re proud to host it and would like to point that our volunteers (107), sponsors and the support we have from the City of Montrose is vital to its success.”
Sponsors include Flower Motor Group, Timberline Bank, Alpine Bank, the Cadez family and the Mize family.
