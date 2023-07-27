Some 78 players from throughout Colorado, the U.S., China and Mexico will compete in the third annual American Junior Open at the Bridges presented by the City of Montrose July 30-Aug. 3. The Open is an official tournament of the American Junior Golf Association (AJGA).

Four Montrose golfers — Noah Richmond, Connor Bell, Caleb Caskey and Kyden Adams — have qualified for the competition. There will be a Sunday qualifier (July 30) to get entry into the field. On Monday, there’s a junior-amateur fundraising golf tournament with 23 teams which funds golf scholarships MHS students and provides funding for the Montrose Youth Golf Alliance and the Red Hawks’ golf program. A barbecue after the round will be provided for the field. Tuesday is the start of a 3-day, 54-hole stroke play tournament which has attracted 54 young men and 24 young women to Montrose, along with their families and friends.



