The road trip to the lair of the top team in 3A, the Lutheran Lions, was but one of the obstacles the Montrose Red Hawks had to overcome last Friday evening. The Red Hawks posted a 42-26 victory, their third win of the young season, despite having to contend with a very quick run-and-shoot offense, just the opposite of the Red Hawks ball control offense.
Head coach Brett Mertens talked about the dramatic differences in offensive philosophy. “If anyone watched Oregon a few years back it was pretty much like that,” he said. “The Lions were trying to snap the football about every 10 seconds. They were successfully doing that, and it’s a team if they get in a rhythm they are very tough to stop on offense.”
The coach explained that the Red Hawks put real pressure on their quarterback in the second half and that they were able to get a few sacks that really took the Red Hawks’ opponents out of their game. He said, “It’s fun to play teams with contrasting styles and do different things because it forces us to get better.”
Mertens said the key for the Red Hawks was to shut down the running game of the Lions. He noted the Hawks didn’t really break the up tempo rhythm of the Lions until about midway through the second quarter. Mertens explained, “I felt like the key for us was that we eventually shut down the run game almost completely and we forced them to be pretty one sided.”
Mertens said he thought the Red Hawks offense was really dominant in the first half and our defense stepped up and played a pretty darned good second half. He said, “Our special team definitely won that phase of the game which allowed us to be in very good field position and take advantage of some of the mistakes that they made.”
The Red Hawks blocked their second punt in the last two games. Mertens explained, “ It wasn’t really anything we did real fancy as much as we simply put pressure on their punter and he kicked it very low. Any time you can start on a short field with our offense we are going to be very tough.”
Mertens has kind words for the Red Hawks kicker, Sandier Gaxiola Leyva. He said, “Our kicker never missed an extra point and he was 7 for 7 on kickoffs into the end zone thus negating the Lions from running the football back. Those points after touchdown are huge, especially when the other team misses an extra point or two.”
The Red Hawks have a home game on Thursday evening. It was originally scheduled for the normal Friday night game but with a shortage of referees the game was moved to Thursday evening to accommodate all concerned.
The Grand Junction Central Warriors will be in Montrose on Thursday evening. When asked about the Warriors, Mertens said, “Grand Junction Central played the opening game of the year at Fruita and lost 14-7. The very next week we got drilled by Fruita 30-14. It’s going to be a good game. They are a good team. They are 2-3 and we have been playing each other forever.”
Mertens said he believes the Red Hawks have gotten much better in the past five weeks and are in a good position to get after the Warriors. He stressed that his team is not going to take the Warriors lightly and will definitely give this one their best shot.
As the coach headed for the locker room he noted, “I don’t ever remember hosting a Thursday night game here in Montrose so this will be fun.”
