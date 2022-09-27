The road trip to the lair of the top team in 3A, the Lutheran Lions, was but one of the obstacles the Montrose Red Hawks had to overcome last Friday evening. The Red Hawks posted a 42-26 victory, their third win of the young season, despite having to contend with a very quick run-and-shoot offense, just the opposite of the Red Hawks ball control offense.

Head coach Brett Mertens talked about the dramatic differences in offensive philosophy. “If anyone watched Oregon a few years back it was pretty much like that,” he said. “The Lions were trying to snap the football about every 10 seconds. They were successfully doing that, and it’s a team if they get in a rhythm they are very tough to stop on offense.”



