mhs football dietrich and linville

Abbott Dietrich (33) and Landon Linville (34) gang tackle a Coronado runner in this past week's 61-6 thumping. The Red Hawks are ranked fifth in their CHSAA rankings.

 

 (Samantha Ross/SRActionShot)

The road game against Coronado, which turned out to be an 61-6 blowout, set up the stretch drive for the Red Hawks as they inch ever closer to a league title and a spot in the State playoffs.

Mertens described the overnight trip as a very good experience for the entire 44 man traveling squad. “Our kids handled themselves quite well. We did the overnight thing, came out ready to play," he said. "We got off to a really good start and completely dominated the first quarter and put ourselves in position to get to a running clock and put the JV’s in.”



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?