The road game against Coronado, which turned out to be an 61-6 blowout, set up the stretch drive for the Red Hawks as they inch ever closer to a league title and a spot in the State playoffs.
Mertens described the overnight trip as a very good experience for the entire 44 man traveling squad. “Our kids handled themselves quite well. We did the overnight thing, came out ready to play," he said. "We got off to a really good start and completely dominated the first quarter and put ourselves in position to get to a running clock and put the JV’s in.”
Mertens analyzed the upcoming opposition. He described them as a very good, very solid team which is undefeated in league play. He noted that the Red Hawks are also undefeated in league action but added that Mesa Ridge can clinch the title with a win on Thursday night while the Red Hawks cannot clinch with a win.
“This is another chance to play a real good team," he said. "We’ve played a lot of good teams early in the year, but it’s been a few weeks since we have played a ranked team. It’s going to be a good physical game on the road. It’s definitely no easy task for us. That’s the challenge and we are looking forward trying to accomplish that.”
Mertens looks at this game as one of contrasting styles. He suggested that if the Grizzlies have trouble running the football they fall back on long downfield throws
Mertens said he looks at the final two games as kind of the end of the regular season and sets the Red Hawks up for the playoffs. He reminded his charges there are no more easy games on the schedule and Mesa Ridge will be no easy task. “We have been building for this all year wanting to play good, solid football down the stretch and this is where we start.”
Mertens then described his philosophy: “What we want to do every week is to shut down the run game and make them throw it all the time. It’s very difficult for a high school team to throw the ball on every play and be successful."
He expressed confidence in his secondary should the Grizzlies come out throwing.
“Defensively we have struggled just a bit in handling third and fourth downs and making plays to get our defense off the field," he said. "If we can get them off the field when we do get those opportunities, and then make plays on the defensive side I think good things will happen.”
The kickoff is scheduled to take place at 7 p.m. tonight.
