red hawks football (copy)

The Red Hawks' Jaxon Killen (16) attempts to block an opponent on Aug. 26 during the home game against Palmer Ridge. Palmer Ridge is currently ranked first in 4A, and Montrose is ranked fifth. 

 (Cassie Knust/Montrose Daily Press)

Montrose Red Hawks head coach Brett Merten and his young charges have achieved the first of his team’s 2022 goals: winning the 4A Southwest League championship.

More goals are on the horizon including achieving a bye in the first round of the playoffs, advancing in the playoffs, and eventually challenging for a state championship. The rest of these goals remain in the purview of the football gods and the Red Hawks football team.



