Montrose Red Hawks head coach Brett Merten and his young charges have achieved the first of his team’s 2022 goals: winning the 4A Southwest League championship.
More goals are on the horizon including achieving a bye in the first round of the playoffs, advancing in the playoffs, and eventually challenging for a state championship. The rest of these goals remain in the purview of the football gods and the Red Hawks football team.
The 4A league standings look like this at the close of competition.
Team Overall Record (League Record)
Montrose 8-2 (4-0)
Mesa Ridge 7-3 (3-1)
Pueblo West 6-4 (2-2)
Falcon 2-8 (1-3)
Coronado 0-9 (0-4)
Here's a look at the action in the Top 10 of the 4A division, which will have a bearing on which teams remain in the upper tier of the 4A teams.
No. 1 Palmer Ridge 24, No. 8 Vista Ridge 17
No. 2 Broomfield 17, No. 7 Heritage 13
No. 3 Loveland 47, Longmont 0
No. 4 Denver South 49, Thomas Jefferson 20
No. 5 Montrose 35, Pueblo West 28
No. 6 Ponderosa 49, Bear Creek 7
No. 9 Fruita-Monument 49, Adams City 0
No. 10 Mesa Ridge 49, Falcon 15
Now that the Pueblo West game is in the books, and the eighth win of the season for the Red Hawks is in the record book, it’s time to examine the playoff scenario.
Coach Mertens described the playoff situation. The top 8 in 4A get a bye and then host a game. Twenty-four teams make it into the playoff. "If we win we should get a bye," Mertens said. "If we lose, we probably won’t get a bye, but we should at least host one game. We are fifth in the standings right now. If we win, we will probably stay in fifth place. Then we would have a bye next weekend and then host a game in two weeks.”
When asked about the quality and the class of the potential opposition, Mertens expounded: “There are a lot of good teams. I’ll be honest, in my opinion, there are twelve or thirteen teams that could beat anybody on any given day. I think it is wide open this year.”
Palmer Ridge is the top-ranked team in 4A, and Montrose has already played them. "It goes all the way down to Mesa Ridge who played us tough. They are a really good team," Mertens said. "They are sitting down there like ten or eleven. There is at least a dozen really good football teams this year so it’s wide open which is good."
Mertens summed up his thoughts regarding his team and their chances moving into the playoffs. He said: “As long as we keep making some plays on the defensive side it’s good. Our kids always play hard, they play tough and when they do that we always have a chance.”
