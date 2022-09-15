montrose football vs palmer ridge (copy)

The Montrose Red Hawks offense lines up against Palmer Ridge. The Red Hawks are now 1-2 after beating Erie. 

 (Cassie Knust/Montrose Daily Press)

The Montrose Red Hawks football team travelled to Erie last Friday to the site of last season’s 4A state championship game. The then-Indians were undefeated, sporting a 12-0 record, only to be beaten by the Erie Tigers by two points. A 350-mile bus ride home after a heartbreaking loss is tough to take.

This same 350-mile bus ride was very different and much more enjoyable after defeating the Tigers 49-40 last week on a rainy and windswept playing field. Head coach Brett Mertens described his feelings about the game and the Red Hawks’ victory.



