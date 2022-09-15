The Montrose Red Hawks football team travelled to Erie last Friday to the site of last season’s 4A state championship game. The then-Indians were undefeated, sporting a 12-0 record, only to be beaten by the Erie Tigers by two points. A 350-mile bus ride home after a heartbreaking loss is tough to take.
This same 350-mile bus ride was very different and much more enjoyable after defeating the Tigers 49-40 last week on a rainy and windswept playing field. Head coach Brett Mertens described his feelings about the game and the Red Hawks’ victory.
“Friday night for a lot of reasons was honestly one of the memorable and exciting nights that I have been a part of,” he said. “We had a little revenge we needed to give to Erie and we needed a win just based on where we were in the season. It was raining, it was windy and blowing and it was a fun night for football and our kids played really well. I am real proud of them.”
The Red Hawks established dominance with the running game. Mertens praised the offensive line, noting the physical nature of their effort. He pointed out the boys made few mistakes and kept penalties to a bare minimum, which usually leads to a winning effort.
Both teams cranked up the offense, the Tigers via the forward pass and the Red Hawks on the ground.
“The Tigers are an explosive team. Both teams put up more than 400 yards of offense in the game and combined to score 89 points. Fortunately we were able to control the time of possession so it was kind of a textbook Montrose football game,” Mertens said.
Blake Griffin had a great game. “I told you he was going to start coming on and he’s a real good player for us and someone we need in our lineup,” Mertens said. Griffin ran for 215 yards on 34 carries (unofficial) and found the end zone four times for touchdowns.
Mertens said that when the Red Hawks have Griffin, Torrie Eckerman and Austin Zimmer all coming at you, it spells real trouble for the opposition and makes it a whole lot harder to defend.
One of the areas overlooked by tacticians is the third leg of a successful football program — special teams.
Mertens said he felt the special teams’ effort against the Erie Tigers was very stout. He noted the Red Hawks consistently pinned Erie inside its own 25 yard line on kickoffs. The Tigers had a couple of unforced errors the Red Hawks took advantage of which gave the Hawks a couple of short fields.
“Winning the special teams battle was huge because we hadn’t done that yet this year,” Mertens said.
The Palisade Bulldogs will invade Montrose this Friday as its homecoming opponent.
Mertens praised the Bulldogs as a good football team despite a losing record.
“They’re 0-3 but this is the best 0-3 team I have ever seen. They always give us fits,” he said. “They know how to play us well. It’s a tough local rival and it always seems to be a close game. We are definitely not taking anything for granted. We will prepare extremely hard this week and be ready to go Friday.”
