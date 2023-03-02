The Montrose girls basketball team finished a very successful season, earning a place in the Colorado High School Activities Association State Tournament, then advancing to the Sweet Sixteen before being eliminated by the Roosevelt Roughriders last weekend.

Head coach Steve Skiff ruminated on the season.



