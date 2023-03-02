The Montrose girls basketball team finished a very successful season, earning a place in the Colorado High School Activities Association State Tournament, then advancing to the Sweet Sixteen before being eliminated by the Roosevelt Roughriders last weekend.
Head coach Steve Skiff ruminated on the season.
“Just looking back on the season, watching film of a couple of those early games and then watching how we were playing at the end of the season we made tremendous strides and we got better every single game out, and I couldn’t be more proud of tha,” he said.
Skiff admitted that at the beginning of the year he knew the team would be very young. Skiff also felt that he had some experience coming back with some talented juniors and seniors.
Skiff said his message to the team from the get go was as follows: “Continually get better throughout the season so that we are playing our best basketball towards the end of the year as we face the playoffs.”
The coach called it a very successful season and pointed to his team’s defense. “Defense is always going to keep us in games. There were times when it was hard for us to score and the shots weren’t falling. I told the team that defense was always going to keep us in it.”
The Sweet Sixteen appearance was a good experience for this team — one win, one loss. “Obviously it’s still fresh in our minds. Nobody likes losing in the playoffs. We had such a good group of seniors with Bryar, Power and Imus that have been in the program for four years. They did such a great job of helping the young kids,” he said.
“The future starts now. Losing the three seniors gives opportunities to other kids to come in and understand what it takes to step up and fill those positions as we move forward.”
Skiff said what he thinks it’s going to take to move forward even higher in the state tournament: “This was a huge learning experience for not only our young kids but for everybody in our program.”
Skiff then talked about the future. “We are excited for all of those freshmen. Not only do we have Maggie and Mayce we have Sadie and Kendall Johnson and Maliah back. We also have a really strong group of juniors who will be seniors next year.”
The coach continued. “We really missed Taygan who was out for several games with injuries this year. Haven Johnson made great strides this year and Kenzie Bush played outstanding defense for us. She on many a night drew the number one defensive assignment for us. Yes, we are excited for next year.“
The age old adage, “One game doesn’t define our season” is as true today as it ever was. Skiff concluded, “The journey we were on this year was a great success. We look forward to next season.”
