The Montrose Red Hawks once again traveled to the Front Range to do battle with the Loveland Red Wolves in the 4A quarterfinal match to determine which team would advance to the semifinals. When the bruising battle ended, it was the Loveland Red Wolves who prevailed 20-15 thus ending the Red Hawks season.
Montrose head coach Brett Mertens, a veteran of these football wars, described the game and the atmosphere.
“This was playoff football. It was cold. It was dark. The hitting was intense. Both teams did what they do best, run the football,” he said. “It was a good game with both teams playing hard and fighting until the final seconds ticked off the clock.”
The Red Hawks were unable to put their defensive stamp on the Red Wolves in the first half as they gave up two touchdowns in the first 24 minutes, entering half time down 14-0.
“It’s easy to play the what-if game,” Mertens said. “We needed to score in the first half to keep up with them and once we fell into that hole it was difficult to get back. We were fortunate to get back to the point where we had a 15-14 lead.”
The coach explained that with four minutes left in the game against that offense, they were in control of the game.
“It was kind of similar to us last week with 3 minutes to go and the ball. We knew we were going to have a tough time getting them stopped there at the end,” he said. “Unfortunately for us we were unable to do it. We just ran out of time.”
The Red Hawks started the season losing their first two games, then won nine in a row including winning the league championship before falling in the quarterfinals of the 4A division. The 11-1 Loveland Red Wolves moves on and will face top seeded Palmer Ridge next Saturday.
Mertens expressed great pride in this year’s players. He said they played as a team, kept fighting all year long and played as hard as they possibly could and no coach could or should ask for more.
Mertens talked glowingly about his seniors. “I am certainly going to miss this group of seniors. They’re outstanding kids and kids that do the right thing in and out of the classroom, on and off the field, kids that I trust fully. They have been a real pleasure to be around.”
He explained that this group of players have laid a good foundation and have taken the program to a whole new level in terms of our expectations and the character we strive to maintain.
Mertens then added a couple of thoughts about the future. “We have some really great kids that we are graduating, but overall a lot of our offensive and defensive lines were seniors this year so while we bring back a lot of skill kids we are certainly going to miss all those big boys up front. We’ll be trying to patch it together next year but like I always say, we’ll cross that bridge when we get there.”
When examining the entire body of work the Red Hawks put forth this season, Coach Mertens said, “Frankly we were a play or two away from going back to the semi-finals. This team really did really gel together and started playing their best football at the end,” he said. “My heart just goes out to them. They were really disappointed to come up just a little short in Loveland.”
Mertens ended his analysis of the season by pointing to the successes his players achieved over the past season.
“I certainly want them to be proud of their efforts and not define their season by a loss at the end. They sure accomplished a lot and I am sure proud of them”
