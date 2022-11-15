The 4A football playoff season got off to a banner start for the Montrose Red Hawks last Friday evening. The first 42 seconds of play resulted in a 60-yard touchdown run by the Red Hawks Blake Griffin to lead 7-0 without breaking a sweat.
Head coach Brett Mertens tempered the enthusiasm with this observation. “You know, after that start Golden did a real good job of answering. That could have easily gone bad for them had we got and kept that much momentum. We started off hot, that’s what we wanted.”
The Red Hawks were not troubled by the Golden touchdown and went on to put an additional 20 points on the board before things changed. Mertens explained, “We were in good shape for that whole game and then all of a sudden things turned around and went south on us for about two quarters.”
Football is a game of momentum. The Red Hawks had it then the Demons had it. Mertens explained that the coaching staff always believed in their kids. “The thing I like most about these guys is that they play so hard every week, every play. The nice thing was that even in those bleak moments we were never completely dead. There was never a moment where it was like this is impossible for us to come back from. There was not enough time. “
A 16-point deficit is a huge hole to try and climb out of, especially with only about 6 minutes left in the game. We needed three touchdowns to win at that point. “With 16 points, it takes only two touchdowns and two 2-point conversions. We missed the conversion, but we still had enough time to get another defensive stop.”
Mertens explained that his team knew they needed to perform a successful onside kick, and they got one, which set up the game ending fireworks.
“It was never totally out of (reach), and our kids kept playing and kept believing and honestly in high school it’s all about momentum," he said. "The blocked PAT gave us a little bit of life. There were about five plays during that game that had to go our way and fortunately they all did and we prevailed.”
The defense was stellar, and they continually forced Golden to turn over the ball to our offense. The offense harnessed the blocking ability of the offensive line to open huge holes for the Red Hawk running backs. The offense starts with center Dmarian Lopez. The guards Raul Rascon, Kouartian Nelson, our tackles Jason English, Isaah Womack and Jaxxon Tosi and our tight ends Sandy Gaxolia Leyuva and Alonzo Leiba. This group made all the difference.
The coach noted that the offense ran for 515 yards from scrimmage and the Red Hawks needed every single yard. “We told our kids that it really doesn’t matter how it ugly it is. This is the playoffs. You try to find a way to win and move on.”
Up next for the Red Hawks is another long road trip, this time to Loveland. “We know it’s a long way. We know how to travel. This is going to be our fifth trip to the Front Range. We have a routine down. We know what we are going to do. Hopefully the weather is not too bad. Its playoffs. It’s exciting. This is what we have worked so hard for all year.”
When asked what kind of a game he expected at Loveland, Mertens exclaimed, “It’s going to be a slobberknocker of a game, and we will be ready.”
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone