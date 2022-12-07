Montrose Red Hawks varsity wrestling coach Neil Samples grew up on Colorado’s eastern plains, then matriculated at Western State College where he wrestled for the Mountaineers. He met and married his wife who hailed from Montrose and also was an athlete at Western State. They moved to Montrose and Samples has been the wrestling coach for the past 12 years.

The coach looked back at his team from last season and noted they did quite well. He pointed to heavyweight Dmarian Lopez, who brought home a state championship, the first such award in 10 years. Samples said, “We were on the cusp of having a solid state team. The top four from each weight class qualify for state. We had two qualifiers and then we had five or six kids that were a place away from qualifying.”



