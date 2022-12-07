Montrose Red Hawks varsity wrestling coach Neil Samples grew up on Colorado’s eastern plains, then matriculated at Western State College where he wrestled for the Mountaineers. He met and married his wife who hailed from Montrose and also was an athlete at Western State. They moved to Montrose and Samples has been the wrestling coach for the past 12 years.
The coach looked back at his team from last season and noted they did quite well. He pointed to heavyweight Dmarian Lopez, who brought home a state championship, the first such award in 10 years. Samples said, “We were on the cusp of having a solid state team. The top four from each weight class qualify for state. We had two qualifiers and then we had five or six kids that were a place away from qualifying.”
This season Samples has 40 participants working out in the wrestling loft. “It’s a big group, the biggest group that I have coached and it’s really nice to have a lot of kids interested and competing.”
Samples talks wrestling wherever he goes. The Red Hawks have a program that invites elementary school kids to come to the wrestling loft one evening a week and the high school wrestlers assist in coaching these kids and getting them interested in the sport of wrestling.
Samples explained, “Tonight is the last night for our elementary school kids come to the wrestling room and our wrestlers teach and coach these youngsters and get them interested in being in the program at their middle school which feeds athletes to the high school JV and varsity programs.”
Samples suggested this is the way you build a successful program. “We have two middle schools and each of them has a wrestling program that competes with other middle schools and prepares them for the wrestling program at the high school level.”
The Red Hawks traveled to Gunnison for their first match, which they won. “Gunnison has a good team. They have one returning state champ, one runner up and a few placers. Our 126 guy defeated their state champion runner-up. He stepped up and wrestled very well and won his match to help the team to the win.”
The second outing was at the Colorado Mesa Duals in Grand Junction. The Red Hawks won all five of their matches which had not happened in recent memory. The Hawks wrestled Hayden and beat them, The they took on North Fork, Palisade and Rangely and won. The final match was with Meeker which was ranked 2nd in the 2A classification. Samples said, “They have some studs in their lineup so beating them was a good way to end the day.”
Samples talked about the early season and suggested that he views pre-Christmas as the pre-season when the team is figuring things out, seeing where people are and how the kids are wrestling. Once the new year rolls around this is when you put your lineup together and you can work on getting your kids qualified for state.
When asked about the experience Dmarion Lopez had at the state tournament “It was awesome. It’s just one of those things you need to experience to know what it feels like,” he said. “Getting the win there against a kid who was supposed to win it. We weren’t supposed to be in it. It was awesome for Dmarian to win the tournament.”
Samples explained his philosophy of teaching and coaching wrestling. “Wrestling is about having fun. It’s about competing, it’s about winning but in the end it’s about keeping a positive attitude,” he said. “If you put too much pressure on yourself it’s no longer fun. If you don’t wrestle like you can, you miss the potential that many of these kids have. In the end it’s about relaxing and having fun.”
