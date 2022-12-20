The Montrose Red Hawks girls’ basketball team journeyed to Basalt, Colorado, ran the table and won the Longhorn Classic championship, defeating three opponents and running their win streak to 8 games.
Head coach Steve Skiff commented that it was a great weekend for the Red Hawks. “This was our third weekend being on the road and away from home. It was finals week and just a lot of stuff going on. For the girls to come out and get three victories was a great momentum builder and a great confidence builder as we move into the heart of our schedule after the holidays.”
Skiff allowed as how his charges should handle Middle Park and Basalt in the first two games which they did. Skiff suggested that the Red Hawks “still wanted to work on stuff. I thought our girls really came out and did not play down to our opponents and demonstrated real energy and really taking care of business.”
The Kent Denver team provided the opposition for the Red Hawks in the championship game on Saturday evening. Skiff described the Sun Devils “as a tough opponent to match up with. They were big, they had a 6-1 freshman who was very talented so we knew we had our work cut out for us.”
Despite the Sun Devils height advantage the Red Hawks actually outplayed Kent Denver on the backboards. Skiff said, “We have kids who are unafraid to battle and get rebounds. Mayce Oberg went out and got her usual 7 or 8 boards each game over the weekend. Bryar Moss goes in there and gets rebounds regardless of the opposition.”
As the game progressed the Red Hawks showed off their pressing defense. Skiff said, “Our press is a combination of man to man and zone. We like to throw teams off balance, and actually playing the press gets us going as well.”
Skiff paid tribute to his backcourt regarding ball security. “Maggie Legg, Bryar Moss and Kenzie Bush take care of the basketball and keep the numbers of turnover down so we can prosper on the offensive end.”
Skiff talked about turnovers and explained that the Red Hawks attempt to limit turnovers to 10 or 11 each games. Skiff said, “That is kind of a goal of ours. We want to be 10 or less. You know the game we lost earlier this season we had a lot of turnovers which directly affects winning and losing.”
Skiff opined that it was good to play Kent Denver and have to deal with their pressure defense, their fast break and their running game. He explained, “Coming out of the break we start with a real good and tough opponent in Grand Junction Central. They are going to be a really tough matchup for us. They are an experienced team, they pressure, and they run and are very athletic. This will help prepare us.”
The Red Hawks felt all three games were team victories with everyone contributing. Coach Skiff said, “Bryar Moss had an awesome weekend. She hit 9 threes, some big hits against Kent Denver. She led our team in scoring in all three games this weekend and got us energized.”
Skiff was very pleased at the way the Red Hawks handled the pressure in the closing moments of the contest. He explained, “That’s how you close out teams. When you know they are going to put you on the free throw line it’s imperative to sink your free throws. Maggie Legg stepped up late against Kent and make clutch free throws down the stretch and closed out the game.”
The first portion of the season is finished. The second part begins when practice resumes on Jan. 2. The Grand Junction Central Warriors invade the fieldhouse on Jan. 10 for what should be an excellent contest. First tip for the varsity will be at 6 p.m. with the boys to follow at 7:30 p.m.
