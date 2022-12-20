Steve Skiff

Steve Skiff

The Montrose Red Hawks girls’ basketball team journeyed to Basalt, Colorado, ran the table and won the Longhorn Classic championship, defeating three opponents and running their win streak to 8 games.

Head coach Steve Skiff commented that it was a great weekend for the Red Hawks. “This was our third weekend being on the road and away from home. It was finals week and just a lot of stuff going on. For the girls to come out and get three victories was a great momentum builder and a great confidence builder as we move into the heart of our schedule after the holidays.”



