“It was kind of a strange game. I don’t know if I have ever quite seen one like it," Montrose Red Hawks head coach Breet Mertens said. "For them to have the football the whole first quarter and then the Red Hawks lead. We didn’t snap the ball until at least 3 minutes into the second quarter.”
Let’s revisit the game with Grand Junction Central. The Warriors took the opening kickoff and put together a 19-play drive that found them facing a 4th-and-goal from the 1-yard line. The drive ate up 11 minutes and 45 seconds of the initial period. The Warriors threw for the touchdown but the pass was intercepted by Alonzo Trujillo who returned the “pick 6” 99 yards for a Red Hawks touchdown.
The Red Hawks led 7-0 after the first quarter and never had possession of the football; never even ran an offensive play. Coach Mertens commented, “To be honest with you it was a little frustrating for our offensive players to not be able to get onto the field. This is something we like to do to our opponents and not very many people do to us.”
Mertens felt that his team played well during the rest of the second quarter. He credited the Warriors for a good offensive game plan that was successful in attacking the Red Hawks. He said, “They gave us some fits and we weren’t able to get them off the field consistently. I was pleased with the final outcome, of course, because a win is nice especially against a rival game like that on the western slope.”
Mertens then focused on the defense. “We have got to do a better job on 3rd downs to get our defense off the field, give them some rest, and let our offense go to work. It’s something we emphasize but it’s not something you just correct overnight.”
The running game gave the Red Hawks all they needed offensively. When asked about the passing game or lack thereof, Mertens explained, “We have the plays in our play-action game to get kids open so we’ll continue to develop that as we move along and hopefully make those plays. Against Lutheran we actually made a couple of those big plays which is nice to see. Against Central we didn’t do as well.”
Mertens explained that Central was playing man coverage and they had all of the Red Hawk receivers accounted for. Because of that they were weak against the run. It’s hard for teams to be stout against both the run and the pass so we take what they give us. We were very successful in running the football against the Warriors.
When asked about his pass defense and the number of pass interference penalties called against the Red Hawks Mertens said, “We are definitely working on that. I think we have got to clean up our penalties on the defensive side of the ball and make team earn what they get instead of giving them free first downs.”
Mertens then spoke about the bottom line for his coaching staff and his players. “At the end of the day the goal is to score and the offense certainly did that. Obviously we have to clean up the three turnovers, we had the one pick and the two fumbles. We cannot do those things as we come down the stretch. We are always emphasizing that and we are always trying to avoid those turnovers. I was not real pleased with that on Friday.”
This coming Friday evening will be the Red Hawks first league game which opens up a new season. The Red Hawks have a goal to win the league championship and it all begins with this game here at home against the Falcon Falcons.
Mertens suggested that the Falcons are an explosive team. “They’ve scored a lot of points. They played a couple tougher teams really well this year. They opened up with Fountain-Fort Carson, a very good 5A team. They stayed with them into the third quarter.”
He continued, “They definitely have some talent and so we are going to have to play well, especially on the defensive side of the ball. This will be a good challenge for us to match up with their speed and athleticism on offense.“
Kickoff is slated for 6 p.m. on Friday evening at the stadium. The team asks those that go to remember to bring a donation of canned food to assist the food drive sponsored by Montrose High School.
