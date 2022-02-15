Five minutes into Monday’s game, Montrose had an 11-0 lead over Steamboat Springs in a rematch of last winter’s 4A Great 8 game. It was another fast start for the boys, who reached 20 wins last Friday on Senior Night, and this time it wasn’t Luke Hutto or Trey Reese leading the surge: It was Cody Proctor.
Proctor, who had struggled from the field in back-to-back games, scored seven of those 11 points. Three came on a triple, helping extend Montrose’s lead while making the Sailors' tough task even tougher and one they couldn’t surmount, leading to a 58-32 loss.
“I just wanted to be more aggressive today and take some early shots,” Proctor said. “I wanted to help out early in the game and get in the flow of things.”
Proctor’s start helped the Indians (21-0) finish the first quarter with a 13-2 lead, one they continued to extend in the second. Hutto, Reese and Fletcher Cheezum started to find some open looks, with the letter two hitting three-pointers. They finished the quarter outscoring the Sailors 22-9 and went into halftime with a 35-11 advantage.
Proctor, who’s scoring at a 3.9 points per game clip, but does a bit of everything, averaging 3.1 rebounds, 2.2 assist and 1.3 steals, had been in scoring rut with zero buckets over his past two games. He had scored in his last seven games prior to the mini-skid.
“It has been frustrating,” Proctor said of his scoring slump. “But when the shots aren’t falling, I just try to get offensive boards, steals, anything I can to help us win.”
Proctor did just that on Monday, racing for an offensive rebound in the third quarter, which he pulled down. He took care of the basketball and dished out assists, one of which came on a right-in-the-bucket entry pass to Ashden Oberg, who finished the play with a layup. He also took a charge in the fourth quarter.
In the second half, he was a central option with Montrose coach Ryan Voehringer calling out plays for the athletic senior guard. One one of them, Proctor slipped through an opening on the backside and finished a lob pass for two points, adding to his all around 11-points (season-high), five assists, four rebounds and three steals night.
“I just try to play solid defense every game, which the team tends to do,” Proctor said. “Score five to 10 points a game, and if I can do that, I think it makes us tough to guard with everyone we have.”
Hutto also scored in double digits with 15 points on 5-for-11 shooting. He had his usual fancy finishes around the basket and added six rebounds and four assists.
Reese had nine on an efficient 4-for-7. He showed off some fancy offensive footwork in the second half, hitting a step-back mid-range jumper and had another on-the-money down-court transition pass to Hutto, who finished the play.
Steamboat tried to add some pressure with a late full-court press, but Montrose had little issues with it. By the end of the third quarter, the Indians had a 42-22 lead.
The Indians were much more disciplined on the defensive end with Hutto being called for his first foul in the fourth quarter. Sailors leading scorer Cade Gideon had three fouls in the first half and picked up his fourth in the final period. He couldn’t generate much offense, scoring just five on 2-of-13 shooting. He had scored in double digits over his past three games.
Montrose’s win over Steamboat Springs (13-7) added intrigue to the 4A playoff picture. The Indians and Pueblo South (21-0) are ranked No. 2 and 3, respectively, in the 4A RPI, though both are at .650. Pueblo South plays Pueblo Central (19-2) Tuesday night. A win, or loss, considering the quality of the opponent, from South could bump them back to No. 2.
Montrose has Grand Junction Central (6-15) on Thursday and Durango (9-11) on Saturday in its final two regular season games.