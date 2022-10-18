The Orediggers of the Colorado School of Mines hit the road on Saturday and defeated the Hardrockers of South Dakota School of Mines 48-20 and took over sole possession of first place in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference standings.

Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference scores from Saturday, Oct. 15:



