The Orediggers of the Colorado School of Mines hit the road on Saturday and defeated the Hardrockers of South Dakota School of Mines 48-20 and took over sole possession of first place in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference standings.
Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference scores from Saturday, Oct. 15:
Adams State 27, Chadron State 29
Colorado Mines 48, S. Dakota Mines 20
N.M. Highlands 11, CSU Pueblo 35
Colorado Western 28, Black Hills State 27
Fort Lewis 10, Colorado Mesa 70
The current standings in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference with four weeks of competition remaining are as follows:
Team RMAC Overall
Colorado Mines 5-0 (5-2)
Western Colorado 4-1 (4-3)
Black Hills State 3-2 (5-2)
CSU Pueblo 3-2 (4-3)
S. Dakota Mines 3-2 (4-3)
N. M. Highlandsw 3-2 (3-3)
Chadron State 2-3 (2-5)
Colorado Mesa 1-4 (2-4)
Adams State 1-4 (1-6)
Fort Lewis 0-5 (0-6)
Colorado Mines scored 34 points in the first half of their contest with South Dakota Mines and never looked back as the Orediggers defeated their South Dakota cousins 48-20. Quarterback John Matocha continued his outstanding play passing for 348 yards and four first half touchdowns. He also added 57 yards on the ground to round out a great day. The Orediggers 524 yards of total offense that included 164 yards rushing. The stingy defense of the Miners held South Dakota to only 56 yards rushing.
Colorado Western also hit the road and traveled into Dakota territory and faced off against the Black Hills State Yellow Jackets. The game was a nail-biter from beginning to end with the Mountaineers prevailing 28-27.
The Jackets took a 14-0 lead before Colorado Western could get on the scoreboard. The half time score was 21-7 in favor of the home team. However in the second half the Mountaineers outscored Black Hills 21-6 and preserve the victory.
The football gods did not smile upon the Fort Lewis Skyhawks Saturday evening at Stocker Stadium in Grand Junction. The Mesa Mavericks overwhelmed the Skyhawks 70-10 as the Mavs put up 601 yards of total offense to crush the undermanned squad from Durango.
The slate of games for next weekend has the potential to shuffle the rankings just a bit as several interesting matches dot the schedule.
New Mexico Highlands visits Chadron State
Fort Lewis travels to Black Hills State
Adams State visits South Dakota Mines
CSU Pueblo invades Grand Junction to take on Colorado Mesa
Colorado School of Mines visits Gunnison and Western Colorado
