The Orediggers of the Colorado School of Mines continued to stretch their lead to an uncatchable two full games with but one league game to play for each of the ten teams in the RMAC. The results from this weekend’s play are as follows:

Colorado Western 55, Fort Lewis 14



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?