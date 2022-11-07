The Orediggers of the Colorado School of Mines continued to stretch their lead to an uncatchable two full games with but one league game to play for each of the ten teams in the RMAC. The results from this weekend’s play are as follows:
Colorado Western 55, Fort Lewis 14
Colorado Mines 54, New Mexico Highlands 16
Colorado Mesa 38, Chadron State 37
Black Hills State 38, Adams State 7
S. Dakota Mines 20, CSU Pueblo 45
The Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Football standings after 9 weeks are as follows:
School RMAC (Overall)
Colorado School of Mines 7-0 (7-2)
CSU Pueblo 5-2 (6-3)
South Dakota Mines 5-2 (6-3)
Western Colorado 5-2 (5-4)
Black Hills State 4-3 (6-3)
New Mexico Highlands 3-4 (3-5)
Chadron State 3-4 (3-6)
Adams State 2-5 (2-7)
Colorado Mesa 1-6 (2-6)
Fort Lewis 0-7 (0-8)
The Chadron State Eagles jumped out to a 24-3 lead after the first half of action that saw the Mesa Mavericks wondering where their offense disappeared to.
Fortunately they discovered their offense in the second half of action as the Mavericks threw for three touchdowns and added a rushing touchdown to tie the score at 31-31.
The Eagles scored on their overtime possession and decided to go for a two point conversion. Their attempt to run the ball failed as the Maverick’s defense rose up and stuffed the attempt in the backfield.
The Mavericks then scored on their first attempt in overtime and kicked the extra point for a hard earned 38-37 victory. The Mav’s will host New Mexico Highlands on Saturday at Stocker Stadium with a 1:00 p.m. kickoff.
The Colorado Western Mountaineers were going to be forced to punt on their first drive on Saturday but a fake punt extended the drive and the home team scored their first of many touchdowns to swamp Fort Lewis 55-14.
The Skyhawks got their offense running in the second and third quarter of the contest as the visitors put up two touchdowns on the board, despite being outscored by 41 points.
The final league games of the RMAC will be played this weekend. The schedule looks like this:
Adams State at Colorado Western
Fort Lewis at Colorado School of Mines
Chadron State at South Dakota Mines
CSU Pueblo at Black Hills State
New Mexico Highlands at Colorado Mesa.
As the football seasons winds down the RMAC Basketball season is already under way with exhibition games. The season begins for real this coming Friday and Saturday evening with a full schedule of games.
