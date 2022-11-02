The Colorado School of Mines Orediggers traveled to Gunnison, Colorado last Saturday and the top two teams in the Conference squared off for league bragging rights.
The Colorado Western Mountaineers took it to the Orediggers through the first 45 minutes of the contest as they led 20-10 to open the fourth quarter. The Miners found another gear in the final stanza and scored 20 unanswered points to win going away 30-20.
Saturday, Oct. 29 RMAC scores:
New Mexico Highlands 3, Chadron State 17
Fort Lewis 0, Black Hills State 75
Adams State 20, S. Dakota Mines 23
Colorado Mines 30, Colorado Western 20
CSU Pueblo 33, Colorado Mesa 28
The current standings for the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference:
School RMAC (Overall)
Colorado Mines 7-0 (7-2)
CSU Pueblo 5-2 (6-3)
S. Dakota Mines 5-2 (6-3)
Western Colorado 5-2 (5-4)
Black Hills State 4-3 (6-3)
N. Mexico Highlands 3-4 3-5
Chadron State 3-4 (3-6)
Adams State 2-5 (2-7)
Colorado Mesa 1-6 (2-6)
Fort Lewis 0-7 (0-8)
The Mesa Mavericks let another game slip away once again. The game was tight throughout with the Mavericks leading 21-20 late in the second quarter. Midway through the third quarter the Mavericks scored again to increase their lead to 28-24.
Controversy always seems to follow these teams. The CSU Pueblo 4th quarter touchdown, a 54 yard TD pass, seemed to have been thrown after the quarterback crossed the line of scrimmage, but no flag was thrown and the Thunderwoves prevailed 33-28.
The hapless Fort Lewis Skyhawks traveled to Spearfish, South Dakota and were on the receiving end of a 75-0 thrashing by the Yellow Jackets. The Skyhawks were unable to keep their defense off the field as the Yellow Jackets scored on every possession and drive until the final drive of the game. This was the highest scoring game in the history of the Yellow Jackets program.
