The Colorado School of Mines Orediggers traveled to Gunnison, Colorado last Saturday and the top two teams in the Conference squared off for league bragging rights.

The Colorado Western Mountaineers took it to the Orediggers through the first 45 minutes of the contest as they led 20-10 to open the fourth quarter. The Miners found another gear in the final stanza and scored 20 unanswered points to win going away 30-20.



