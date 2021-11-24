A few people asked me what I thought the margin of victory would be in the quarterfinal matchup between Montrose and Fountain-Fort Carson.
I said 25 points or more, in favor of Montrose.
That response was met with wide eyes and perplexed looks. A Montrose victory by 25, against a 10-1 Fountain-Fort Carson team that hadn’t lost since Sept. 9? Players and coaches on the Montrose squad would have probably scratched their heads, too.
There wasn’t a sliver of doubt.
That’s because, of all the Montrose football I’ve watched since attending MHS from 2011 to 2015 and later as a spectator from afar, this is one of, if not the best, teams they’ve had.
That’s not to say teams from years prior weren’t as well-coached or weren’t as talented. The 2018 Indians reached the semifinals before playing a seasoned and experienced Loveland squad.
In 2019, Montrose was 10-1 before losing to Pueblo West in the quarterfinals at home.
The 2020 team finished 4-3 but made the playoffs as the No. 8 seed in a limited postseason bracket and lost to top-seed Dakota Ridge.
The loss to Dakota Ridge hurt, but you can’t discredit the effects of the pandemic and potential in-season quarantines.
The 2021 Indians, however, have shown a knack to wallop opponents outside of the Western Slope, a challenge teams from years prior weren’t able to overcome.
Entering 2021, Indians players and coaches on the team knew that to take the program to the next level, road wins — against top 4A opponents — would be necessary.
“We have talked about (our play on the road) as a team,” Montrose head coach Brett Mertens said following the team’s road win over Vista Ridge. “To take the next step, we have to be able to do that, so it’s been a big goal of ours to get big road wins.”
Before defeating Ponderosa on Oct. 29, Montrose had lost the past three meetings. The Indians lost at Palmer Ridge in 2020. Their playoff exits from 2017 to 2020 all came against Front Range teams.
That is partially why teams on the Western Slope are often, but not always, overlooked when they have success. It’s difficult to stay toe-to-toe with teams from Denver, let alone beat them — their size and speed can be too much to match.
That’s not the case this season, with Montrose now 7-0 against teams on the Eastern Slope. They defeated Palmer Ridge, 28-21, earlier this season on the road. A 42-28 road win against Vista Ridge came two weeks later.
Pencil in Montrose’s 19-14 regular season win over Ponderosa, and the Indians’ two playoff victories, and you have a team that’s defeated five of the top 17 playoff seeds in 4A.
It’s a cliche, but anything can happen on the field, court or diamond. The Montrose players know that. So do the coaches.
But that’s exactly why the players are so prepared for each week’s opponent.
“This team does a really good job of preparing for games,” said Mertens after their quarterfinal victory last Friday. “They do the things throughout the week that are necessary to be successful on Friday night — they study, they watch film, which puts us in a position to do good things.”
That preparation shows on the field. Montrose had a 42-0 halftime lead against Fountain-Fort Carson last Friday.
42-0.
I didn’t even see that coming despite my prediction. I expected Montrose, as they’re known to do, to tire Fountain-Fort Carson with their bruising running game to take a massive lead in the second half.
The Indians’ personnel ran wild, but you’ve heard about their rushing attack. You’ve also heard about the defense. You’ve even heard of the coaching staff beyond Mertens.
It’s moreso how key players on offense — Ethan Hartman, Blake Griffin, Gage Wareham, Gabe Miller — are performing each week: with confidence that they’re the best team in 4A.
“We just come out ready to play and show that to the other team,” Hartman said after rushing for 130 yards in last week’s win. “We’re physical with them and eventually they tap out.”
Fountain-Fort Carson sure looked like they tapped out during Montrose’s 35-point second quarter. Quarterback Tavian Tuli was a deer in headlights, unsure of where to go with the ball. Same goes for Denver South’s Joseph Capra, a dual-threat quarterback, who’s quarterback rating against Montrose was — you guessed it — a season-low when attempting more than 20 passes.
The massive size of defensive ends Ashden Oberg and Luke Barney, as well as linebacker Bode Greiner, play a role in disrupting quarterbacks, but you can’t forget the great secondary work of Hunter Duke, Julian MacFarlane and Miller.
Right now, everyone’s doing their job, and as a former high school athlete myself, you can spot when players are prepared. You can see it in their approach, like when Oberg or Barney confidently sniff out a sweep to the outside. Or when Hartman exudes patience and bursts through a hole. All that comes from preparation and treating practice and drills like they could be your last.
It’s clear they’ve put in the work and then some, so they’ve been awarded with a chance to secure a spot in the 4A state championship.
To do so, Montrose will have to defeat No. 5 Erie, which is also 12-0, to match what no Montrose football team has done since 2013 — reach the state title game.
The 2013 Indians, led by then-head coach Todd Casebier and featuring key players like Angelo Youngren and Mike Rocha, among others, looked like the 2021 version does now. Robust running game, confident quarterback (Kameron DeVincentis) and a stifling defense.
That group wasn’t able to secure Montrose’s first football title since 1950, losing to Pine Creek 49-14. It looked similar to how Montrose has fared against teams like Ponderosa and Palmer Ridge the past few seasons.
But this team, this season, looks and feels different. They ooze confidence. They’re well coached and prepared. They’re not worried about making the five-hour drive to play in or near Denver, or look like they might worry at the thought of playing a Front Range team.
Right now, they look like the best team in 4A, and one of the best in the state.
