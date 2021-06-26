Montrose student-athletes on the girls side were well represented in Southwestern League All-Conference teams in different Season D (spring/summer) sports.
Montrose had representatives from its girls soccer, girls tennis, girls lacrosse and girls golf teams.
Here’s a list of the MHS athletes honored with SWL selections (name, grade, first-team/second/team):
Girls soccer:• Josie Coulter, 11, first-team
• Lucero Mireles-Rodales, 10, second-team
• Rachel Robuck, 9, second-team
• Alicea Vigil, 10, second-team
Coulter led Montrose with nine goals, which ranked third in the SWL. She had 21 points, good for fifth in conference. She was Montrose’s most consistent scorer and scored in all but three games.
Mireles-Rodales had five assists, which led the Indians and also ranked third in conference. Vigil scored twice, but was a consistent reason for Montrose’s offense finding scoring opportunities, sending Coulter and other strikers strong passes, especially in the latter half of the campaign.
Robuck led the SWL in saves, with 198, as a freshman.
Girls tennis:• Cora Blowers, 12, second-team
• Andie Blowers, 9, second-team
Cora was the No. 1 singles selection for the second-team, and Andie shared the No. 2 singles honor with Abby Deeths of Fruita.
Cora went 7-2 in her senior season, winning her matches in two sets. She qualified for the 4A state tournament after defeating Durango’s Jeanette Baker 6-0, 6-2, finishing second at regionals.
Andie, a freshman, followed a similar path, earning some state experience after securing a top two finish at regionals after a 7-5, 7-6 win against Ellinor Davenport.
Andie was forced to miss a week of practice, and a match, due to quarantine in the middle of the season, but played well before and after the hiatus. She finished 5-2 and also won in two sets in her match victories.
Girls lacrosse:• Lara Edeker, 11, second-team
• Tessa Bailey, 11, second-team
Montrose girls lacrosse played in the 4A Mountain West conference, alongside schools like Telluride, Durango and Grand Junction. Montrose didn’t secure any players on the first-team, but Edeker and Bailey represented Montrose on the second-team.
Edeker was Montrose’s leading scoring option, including a masterful performance against Fruita where she scored seven goals. Edeker scored the game-winner in that one, sending the ball past Fruita goalie Kylynn Tanner with three second left in the fourth period.
Bailey continued her growth as a goalie in 2021. She had 84 saves and a .459 save percentage. Head coach Chris Allsion, throughout the season, praised Bailey’s play.
Girls golf:• Grace DeJulio, 10, first-team
• Siera Mihavetz, 11, second-team
• Kendyll Bernatis, 10, second-team
DeJulio started the 2021 season on fire, finishing in second place in the first two tournaments, and carded a 94 and 99 later in the season. Mihavetz had her best round of the campaign at the Tiara Rado Golf Course in Grand Junction, carding an 84.
Bernatis was one of two Montrose golfers to make state (Giada Amundson was the other), and she, like Mihavetz, had a season-best performance at Tiara Rodo, scoring a 92.
Josue Perez is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press
