Montrose’s Sean Graff was the top runner for the Indians at the Colorado State Cross Country Championships on Saturday at Norris Penrose Event Center.
The senior cracked the top 20, finishing in 16th place.
His placement helped the Montrose High School boys team take 16th overall.
Additionally, Jonas Graff placed 31st, Zack Oldroyd finished in 108th, Nels Motley in 123rd, Joshua Simpson in 136th, Zack Morris in 144th and Ethan Birchem in 151st.
Meanwhile, Kelsey Rycenga, the only athlete on the Lady Indians’ unit to qualify for state, finished 33rd place.
She also accomplished her goal of breaking 20 minutes with a time of 19:47.60.
Montrose also earned some postseason honors after the Southwestern All-Conference teams were announced on Monday.
Rycenga was named to the first team while teammate Megan Motley earned a second-team nod.
In addition, the Graff brothers, Jonas and Sean, both received first-team honors.
