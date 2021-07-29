Noah Richmond MHS golf

Montrose High School’s Noah Richmond tees off on the par-4 first hole at the Black Canyon Golf Club Friday, August 14, 2020. 

Dawson Hussong scored back-to-back 67s for a 134 total to win the annual Black Canyon Classic golf tournament at the Black Canyon Golf Course on July 17 and 18. Hussong was six-under-par and won by nine strokes.

Jacob Smith (74-69) and Noah Richmond (73-70), a Montrose High School sophomore, finished in a tie for second. Tim Brown was third in the championship flight with a 148. Ryan Lords finished fourth with a 149.

Cole Brennecke turned in a 147 score (73-74) to win the second flight. Dave Bangert was second (152) with Peter Goes third, 154. Jeff Freeburg was fourth, 156.

Mike Labertew won the third flight with a 157 (78-79) total, five shots ahead of Tyler Johnson’s 162. Ricardo Go and Mike Hehmann tied for third with 165s. Thordy Jacobson was fourth with a 167 total.

Howard Beardsley and Paul Bradburn each shot 170s to share in the fourth flight honors. Jimmy Schuster came in at 173 and Tony Lobato shot a 175. Charlie Young scored a 176.

In the pro-am tournament on Friday, July 16, Erik Lundberg of Montrose won the competition with a four-under-par 66, winning by 10 shots over runner up Tom Young, who carded a 76. Both are PGA professionals at BCGC. Kala Rusk was third with a 77.

The BCGC Classic had a field of 68 golfers.

