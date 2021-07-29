Dawson Hussong scored back-to-back 67s for a 134 total to win the annual Black Canyon Classic golf tournament at the Black Canyon Golf Course on July 17 and 18. Hussong was six-under-par and won by nine strokes.
Jacob Smith (74-69) and Noah Richmond (73-70), a Montrose High School sophomore, finished in a tie for second. Tim Brown was third in the championship flight with a 148. Ryan Lords finished fourth with a 149.
Cole Brennecke turned in a 147 score (73-74) to win the second flight. Dave Bangert was second (152) with Peter Goes third, 154. Jeff Freeburg was fourth, 156.
Mike Labertew won the third flight with a 157 (78-79) total, five shots ahead of Tyler Johnson’s 162. Ricardo Go and Mike Hehmann tied for third with 165s. Thordy Jacobson was fourth with a 167 total.
Howard Beardsley and Paul Bradburn each shot 170s to share in the fourth flight honors. Jimmy Schuster came in at 173 and Tony Lobato shot a 175. Charlie Young scored a 176.
In the pro-am tournament on Friday, July 16, Erik Lundberg of Montrose won the competition with a four-under-par 66, winning by 10 shots over runner up Tom Young, who carded a 76. Both are PGA professionals at BCGC. Kala Rusk was third with a 77.
The BCGC Classic had a field of 68 golfers.
Stephen Woody was the publisher of community daily newspapers for 38 years in four cities, including the Montrose Daily Press, 1997-2011.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.