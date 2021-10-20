The conditions were perfect: cool air, swift breeze and just enough sun.
It was an ideal day for a not-so-strenuous and moderate run in-and-around the field at Columbine Middle School.
“This is my favorite part of the year because regionals involve so much pressure and you want to just have a weekend of rest and fun,” said sophomore MHS cross country runner Kenzie Bush. “To have the relays beforehand it’s so fun and relaxing and you get to see everybody’s outfits. It’s super cool.”
The Indians were running partner relays on Saturday as part of the annual meet. That includes runners wearing Halloween costumes — while they run.
When Bush was a sixth grader she partnered with Ashley Ortega, then an eighth grader and now a senior on MHS’s cross country team, during the Columbine Invite. On Saturday, they partnered again in Ortega’s final year and wore matching costumes.
“This meet, with no inform rule, is really about getting them to a point where they have great mile intervals on grass but not have that mental strain that a regular 5K competition would bring,” Montrose head coach Brian Simpson said. “This whole race is all about the preparation.”
The Indians’ performance indicates their preparation is visible after securing a handful of top-10 finishes.
Bush and Ortega placed first among 16 pairs in the girls’ division and Olivia Cook and Trinity Thompson followed in fourth place.
On the Co-ed side, Anabelle Hawkins and Will Taylor placed fourth, four spots ahead of teammates Siya Salunke and Seamus Mullin.
The boys secured three placements in the top 10 with Mekhi Mangrum and Elijah Echols placing second, Micah Simpson and Zack Morris finishing third with Ethan Birchem and Jacob Kettell rounding out the pairs, coming in sixth.
Noticeably absent was Jonas Graff, who’s been one of the best runners on the boy’s side in his junior season. Graff, unable to participate due to injury, was on the sidelines offering support and advice.
Though Graff’s injury was severe enough to keep him sidelined, other MHS runners were also dealing with minor injuries, easy to come by with each course offering different obstacles and terrain to navigate.
On both the boy’s and girl’s sides, they’ve overcome and adapted this season with regionals on deck.
“There’s definitely a pressure that you can feel and a certain amount of stress, but you can tell that everybody feels that they’re confident and want to do what they can to make sure we can go to state,” Ortega said.
The minor adversity is why Simpson said Saturday’s meet was pivotal for the athletes. The course isn’t as strenuous and offers less pressure to perform.
“Everyone’s feeling really good right now,” Kettell said of where the team feels physically. “A lot of kids from last year have improved tenfold by taking a ton off their times. We’re really looking forward to regionals next week and hoping to take it all the way to state.”
The Indians will travel to Pueblo for regionals on Thursday. The top four teams and top 15 individuals will qualify for state.
“It’s a good course but it’s a tough one,” Bush said. “I believe that we can do it. I’m so excited.”
Josue Perez is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press