Montrose’s offense might not have carried over from Thursday during Friday’s 56-25 win over Rampart, but its defense certainly did.
After allowing just 11 points in the first half, the Indians almost matched that total, limiting Rampart to 14 second-half points.
The defensive diligence was much needed on a night the offense largely struggled — Montrose started the game 2-for-13 from the floor.
“We missed a lot of easy shots, but we defended well,” Montrose coach Ryan Voehringer said. “On nights the ball isn’t going in, you’ve got to be able to guard and we did that.”
The Indians’ defense kept Rampart from any extended offensive runs, which helped Montrose lengthen its lead to 35-20 after the third quarter.
Facing a 1-3-1 zone and pressure on the perimeter, Montrose found some looks with some timely passing. It helped Luke Hutto score a team-high 14 points. He added 11 boards, securing his second double-double of the season, and four steals and five assists.
Ashden Oberg had 10 points and six rebounds despite early foul trouble. Fletcher Cheezum, after scoring just four points in a 78-41 win over Cañon City on Thursday, turned it around with 12 points on Friday. Trey Reese totaled seven points and six assists.
Most of Montrose’s production came in the second half. In all, the Indians were 21-for-55 on Friday and 3-of-10 from deep. At the charity stripe, they were 11-for-20.
“We were due for a night where the shots weren’t going in, but our defense has been our backbone,” Voehringer said. “Defense travels. Sometimes offense doesn’t.”
The offensive theme Thursday was different as Montrose continued the first-half dominance it displayed in December, gaining a 42-13 halftime lead over Cañon City behind Oberg’s 12 points and Hutto’s 11.
The Indians limited the Tigers to just seven points in the first quarter and six in the second.
Hutto and Oberg continued their strong nights in the third quarter, combining for 16 points. Reese hit a triple, ending his effort with 12 points while adding five rebounds and six assists.
Kaleb Ferguson was Montrose’s entire offense in the fourth quarter on Thursday. He scored nine of his 11 points with the Indians resting starters.
Montrose shot 32-of-48 (66.7%) from the field on Thursday and had just five turnovers to 15 assists.
The Indians (11-0) finish their three-game tournament against Pueblo West (4-4) on Saturday. The Cyclones feature two standout players — Danny Spence and Lukes Kersey.
Spence, a shifty guard who scored 36 points in the Cyclones’ season opener, was averaging 18.8 points per game through six contests.
“We’ll have our hands full on Saturday. (Pueblo West) is good and very well coached,” Voehringer said.
Josue Perez is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press