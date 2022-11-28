PUEBLO — The Delta High School football team was riding high on momentum Saturday night during the Class 2A state title game after Talan Hulet shot through Eaton’s blockers and swatted away their fourth-quarter field goal attempt. Landan Clay scooped up the ball and ran all the way to the Reds’ 31-yard line.
Trailing 14-10 with roughly 10 minutes remaining, Delta’s offense surged one yard from the sticks on third down. Both attempts to break into the red zone were stuffed and resulted in a turnover on downs. Eaton drove more than 70 yards for one more touchdown to ice the game and send the Panthers to a 21-10 defeat at the ThunderBowl on CSU-Pueblo’s campus.
“I really thought we changed momentum with the blocked field goal,” Panthers coach Ben Johnson said. “On my behalf, I told the team that we should’ve took a shot into the end zone. We didn’t do that and they stopped us with one yard to go and that was the game. That’s very disappointing on my part, that I didn’t give our kids a chance to do something more there.”
Delta was on the other end of a momentum wave early on. After a dropped pass by Eaton brought about a punt on the opening drive, Delta answered with a 54-yard field goal attempt that missed both short and wide right.
Eaton answered with a 42-yard pass that was ruled a touchdown despite the Delta defensive back popping up with the ball. The jumbotron at the stadium showed an apparent interception, but as there’s no video review in high school football, the play remained as called.
The Panthers’ next drive was cut short on a long interception and a 19-yard rushing touchdown put Delta in a 14-0 hole.
“We didn’t want to give up any explosive plays and we gave up that explosive play on their second drive,” Johnson said. “We talked about it all week, not wanting to compound on those things with something like a turnover. Then we had a quick turnover. They went up 14-0, but like our kids have all year, they battled back.”
Damien Gallegos pumped life into the next drive by converting third and long with an end-around play. Esai Carrillo and Konner Workman — who finished with 79 yards and 67 yards, respectively — maintained the momentum the rest of the way. Carrillo eventually capped a drive that burned more than eight minutes of clock with a 1-yard touchdown late in the first half. Delta’s defense forced a punt, but the kick pinned them at the 2-yard line, effectively ending the half.
During the third quarter, a swarm of Delta defenders converged on the Eaton ball carrier to force and recover a fumble. The ensuing drive set up a 33-yard field goal that sailed through for Jose Olivas.
The Reds’ next drive ended with the blocked field goal attempt and eventually led to the end of the game.
While the Panthers were defeated, not all of Delta’s native sons were winless. Eaton coach Zac Lemon was once quarterback of the Panthers, graduating in 2000. He went on to coach as an assistant at what was then Mesa State College, then Delta High School, before taking the Hotchkiss head coaching job from 2007 to 2013. He left for Eaton the following year and was part of three consecutive state titles for the Reds.
“Ton of respect for Ben, the coaches, the program, the community and the school,” Lemon said. “The district leaders there are all part of my development. The principal, Derek Carlson, the superintendent, Kurt Clay, they’re huge in my personal development and I thank them for that. I thank Delta for the community that they are. I’ve looked forward to this for a long time. I love the battle and I don’t think this will be the last time this particular matchup happens.”
Johnson echoed Lemon’s sentiment’s regarding the respect between coaches.
“I knew Zac when he was up at Hotchkiss and he’s a great person, a great teacher and a great football coach,” Johnson said. “He got this Eaton program rolling. They’ve got some great kids. We’ve been here two of the past four years and we need to get over the hump and win one.”
