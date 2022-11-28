state championship game

 (Dan Mohrmann/ColoradoPreps.com)

PUEBLO — The Delta High School football team was riding high on momentum Saturday night during the Class 2A state title game after Talan Hulet shot through Eaton’s blockers and swatted away their fourth-quarter field goal attempt. Landan Clay scooped up the ball and ran all the way to the Reds’ 31-yard line.

Trailing 14-10 with roughly 10 minutes remaining, Delta’s offense surged one yard from the sticks on third down. Both attempts to break into the red zone were stuffed and resulted in a turnover on downs. Eaton drove more than 70 yards for one more touchdown to ice the game and send the Panthers to a 21-10 defeat at the ThunderBowl on CSU-Pueblo’s campus.



