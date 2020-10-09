Delta High School football team returns strong nucleus with hopes of another run at state 2A title

As Delta High School head football coach Ben Johnson begins his 12th season, he will have some talented returnees from the past season to bolster Delta’s chances for another successful season on the gridiron. Johnson will be in his 27th season overall with 22 of those years as a head coach.
The Panthers were 11-2 and the Colorado 2A state runner up in 2019.
Delta will operate primarily out of a shotgun formation with a spread offense that had one of the state’s top passers in senior Nolan Bynum.
The Panthers have outstanding leadership and will have outstanding offensive and defensive line depth to go with a talented and deep wide receiving corps.
Some key returning starters on offense include Bynum at quarterback who is 6’1 and 195 pounds. Bynum will be joined by senior offensive linemen Eli Miramontes (6’1, 230 pounds), Esteban Berrelleza (6’ 1, 280 pounds) and James Goff (6’1, 220 pounds).
Defensive stalwarts returning for the 2020 season are seniors Colton Johnson, outside linebacker (6’1, 205), James Goff, inside linebacker, Jeffery Griffith, defensive line (5’9, 175), Brandon Cano, defensive line, 5’10, 210), Colbi Braslin, defensive end (6’, 190), Alex Abila, cornerback (5’10), 165) and Mason Hatter-Hollowwa, cornerback (5’9, 160).
Joining the mix with some added strengths are senior Noah Nortnik, wide receiver (6’2, 180), junior Timmy Horn, running back (5’9, 160), junior Nathan Scharnhorst, wide receiver (5’10, 150) and junior Treyton Sandoval, offensive lineman (6’1, 285).
