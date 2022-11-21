gavin brewer td delta football

Delta's Gavin Brewer (17) races down field to score for the Panthers during semifinals action Saturday Nov. 19, 2022 at Delta.

 (Joseph Harold/Special to the DCI)

The Delta Panthers will face off with the Eaton Reds at the Thunderdome on the campus of Colorado State University Pueblo next Saturday to decide which team will be crowned CHSAA 2A state champion.

The Panthers (12-0) hosted their semi-final game vs the Classical Academy of Colorado Springs, defeating the Titans 24-17. The Eaton Reds (11-1) disposed of the Montezuma-Cortez Panthers 47-8 to set up the battle for supremacy in the 2A classification.



