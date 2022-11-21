The Delta Panthers will face off with the Eaton Reds at the Thunderdome on the campus of Colorado State University Pueblo next Saturday to decide which team will be crowned CHSAA 2A state champion.
The Panthers (12-0) hosted their semi-final game vs the Classical Academy of Colorado Springs, defeating the Titans 24-17. The Eaton Reds (11-1) disposed of the Montezuma-Cortez Panthers 47-8 to set up the battle for supremacy in the 2A classification.
Delta opened the scoring in the first quarter to lead 7-0. The Titans scored a rushing TD as the second quarter opened. The Panthers scored in the second quarter with a 28-yard field goal to increase the score to 10-0. With about 5 minutes remaining in the first half, Panthers quarterback Ty Reed connected on a 60-yard touchdown pass to Esai Carrillo. The score at the half favored the Panthers, 17-7.
The third quarter was scoreless. The Panthers air offense then took over as Reed found Gavin Brewer open for a 30-yard touchdown pass to increase the score to 24-7.
Classical Academy then added a 10-yard touchdown run and the Titans were also successful in kicking a 30-yard field goal to narrow the margin to 24-17 which ended up as the final score.
The Eaton Reds lost their first game of the season to the Classical Academy Titans 19-16. The Reds then ran off eleven straight. In their championship run the Reds beat Bennett 59-14, Basalt 41-7 and Montezuma-Cortez 47-8.
The Delta Panthers defeated Berthoud 47-0, Alamosa 37-8 and The Classical Academy Titans 24-17.
The kickoff is slated for 6 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 26.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone