The Delta High School football team earned four postseason awards for the Intermountain League numerous players earn all-conference honors after making a run to the Class 2A state title game late in November.
Ben Johnson was the Coach of the Year, Tucker Johnson earned Lineman of the Year, Konner Workman was the Back of the Year and Jose Olivas was Kicker of the Year.
The younger Johnson and Workman were among the first-team all-conference selections, joined by receiver/defensive back Gavin Brewer, receiver/defensive back/backup quarterback Landan Clay, tight end/linebacker Clay Sandridge, running back/linebacker Esai Carrillo and receiver/defensive back Alex Ward.
Several linemen were honorable mention selections — Xavier Martinez, Caleb Richman, and Connor Stoltzfus. Quarterback Ty Reed — who missed several games due to injury — along with running back/linebacker Talen Hulet and wide receiver/defensive back Rylan Bynum, were also honorable mention picks.
The Panthers had an undefeated season and tore through the playoff field before falling to three-time champion Eaton in the state championship game. It was the fifth consecutive winning season for Delta and their ninth in the past 10 years, all under Johnson’s watch.
All-state ballots were sent to coaches this past weekend and results will be released by the Colorado High School Activities Association sometime this month.
