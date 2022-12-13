The Delta High School football team earned four postseason awards for the Intermountain League numerous players earn all-conference honors after making a run to the Class 2A state title game late in November.

Ben Johnson was the Coach of the Year, Tucker Johnson earned Lineman of the Year, Konner Workman was the Back of the Year and Jose Olivas was Kicker of the Year.



