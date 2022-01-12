Tuesday seemed simple for Montrose’s girls against Delta. Make some shots against Delta’s 2-3 zone and grab a large lead, right?
But simple wasn’t on the clipboard for Montrose on Tuesday. Delta extended its zone past the three-point line, limiting Montrose’s space out on the perimeter.
When Montrose did get open shots, they didn’t fall. It led to a second-half scoring drought and eventual 39-26 loss.
“It was really wide and extended,’’ Montrose guard Taylor Yanoksy said of Delta’s zone. “It felt like every time we got the ball where we wanted it, Delta’s size was too much, and they kept trapping us. We couldn’t get any looks and when we did, shots just didn’t fall for us.”
Yanosky gave Montrose some momentum at the end of the second quarter. She subbed into the game with seconds remaining in the second and tossed the ball in on an inbounds play. She weaved her way to an open spot on the perimeter and drained a three-pointer, giving Montrose a 15-13 lead at halftime.
Delta took a 19-16 lead with 4:06 left in the third quarter and didn’t look back. The Panthers outscored the Indians 20-10 over the final 12 minutes.
“Delta plays a good zone and they played it for a long time tonight,” Montrose coach Steve Skiff said. “Offensively, we could have done a lot of things better. I thought at times we moved the ball but other times it got stuck a little bit. It just wasn’t our night shooting the basketball.”
Yanosky scored five of her eight points in the fourth quarter. Ashley Ortega and Heather Power had Montrose’s only baskets of the third quarter. The group was stymied after posting a 10-point second period, which featured a patient offensive approach.
But the patience mattered little with Montrose struggling to find the net.
“When you don’t make shots, the zone just gets that much better,” Skiff said. “We tried to run a bunch of different plays out of it, but we just couldn’t make a shot.”
The off night comes after the girls posted a 2-1 record at the Rampart Classic last weekend. They defeated Pueblo West 47-32 on Saturday. Montrose scored 28 points in the second half, 18 of which came in the fourth quarter.
Yanosky was 5-for-11 from the floor for a team-high 16 points on Saturday. She also pulled down 13 rebounds, posting her second-straight double-double. Josie Coulter had five rebounds and added nine points.
“I think we did really well,” Yanosky said of the team’s effort in Colorado Springs. “I feel like we played our best game against Pueblo West. We had some lockdown defenders and the ball was falling for us.”
Montrose forced 11 turnovers and allowed Pueblo West to shoot just 24% from the floor.
“Our defensive effort was really good and offensively we executed and made some shots,” Skiff said. “Against Delta, I thought our defense was solid as well.”
Montrose on Tuesday was efficient in forcing misses, though Delta recovered offensive rebounds on numerous occasions, especially in a 11-point fourth quarter.
Delta’s Erika Kira was a beneficiary on some putbacks. She scored a game-high 13 points and had 11 rebounds. Kaelynn Porter added 10 points, two steals and two assists.
The Indians will return to action on Tuesday against Fruita, the first of three straight league games.
Josue Perez is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press