The Delta High School girls swim team took fourth at the Montrose High School Girls December Invite on Saturday.
“There were top swims had by several Delta swimmers and I’m really proud of the times swimmers are turning out,” Delta coach Amanda Hatch said.
Jillian Carlson headlined with a first-place time of 1 minute, 14.57 seconds in the 100-yard breaststroke, a time not only well ahead of the 3A and 4A state-qualifying times, but just shy of the 5A mark. She beat her nearest competition by more than eight seconds.
She also placed second in the 200 individual medley, finishing in 2:28.55.
Freshman Isabella Beilfuss placed second in the 500 freestyle with a time of 6:42.89 and was fourth in the 200 freestyle, touching in 2:31.31. The 200 medley relay team consisting of Beilfuss, Carlson, Brianna Vizcarra and Karlie Egging took third in 2:16.28. The 200 freestyle team placed fourth, with Carlson, Egging, Hadassah Payne and Grace Henderson combining on a time of 2:03.04.
The Panthers first meet after Christmas break is also in Montrose on Jan. 8. They travel to CMU on Jan. 15 before returning home for their senior night meet on Jan. 21.
