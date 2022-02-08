In a cross-classification battle of Western Slope juggernauts last week, the contest between the Delta High School girls basketball team and Grand Junction Central came down to shooting.
While the perimeter-oriented Warriors knocked down nine 3-pointers, it was the Panthers’ 56% shooting that eventually carried Delta to a 56-49 win.
The offense-heavy victory over Central, who had a 16-2 record before the loss, capped a three-win week where the Panthers were comparatively sluggish in the first two outings. On Tuesday, Delta defeated Coal Ridge 40-34, then beat Basalt 43-21 on Friday.
“We really came out and played well against Central despite struggling a little bit on Tuesday and Friday,” Delta coach Kyle Crowder said. “We stepped up offensively and cut down on our turnovers, plus it helps when Tatum Miller is able to come in and knock down a lot of shots.”
Miller dropped in 20 points versus the Warriors on 7-of-9 shooting. She was a perfect 2-for-2 from beyond the arc and 4-for-4 from the free-throw line.
“She was just firing it and making shots,” Crowder said. “She came in with a more focused attitude. I think sometimes she’s more hesitant about shooting, but she came in with the attitude that she was going to take shots and she was going to make them. It helps when we’re able to get her opportunities in transition because she’s so speedy and she can get those easy buckets.”
Elsewhere against Central, Taylor Somers pulled down a season-high 10 rebounds — which Crowder credited to long rebounds from the Warriors’ deep shots — while Ellie Ames had seven assists and Kaelynn Porter finished with six steals.
The offense wasn’t nearly as effective against Basalt and Coal Ridge, but the Panthers used suffocating defense to earn the victories.
Delta held Basalt to only two points in each of the first two quarters, more than enough to counteract the Panthers’ 30% shooting and 24 turnovers.
It was another grind-it-out victory against Coal Ridge, where Delta finished with 27 turnovers and 38% shooting.
“We go in every night focused on two things for every game — we’re going to play really well on defense and we’re going to limit turnovers,” Crowder said. “If we’re able to do one of those two things, we usually have a good chance to win.”
Delta next plays on Tuesday, where they get a rematch against Fruita Monument, another top squad on the Western Slope. The 16-2 Wildcats won 45-37 during the first contest, but now the Panthers host. Tip-off is scheduled for 6 p.m.
