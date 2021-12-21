After a relatively strong performance at the Warrior Classic this past weekend, the future is bright for the Delta High School Wrestling team.
Gus Butler placed sixth for the Panthers in the 220-pound bracket, while Dawsen Drozdik and Rip Lockhart narrowly missed placing. Delta finished 21st as a team, inside the top half of the 43-team field present at Grand Junction Central High School.
The Panthers even cracked the top 10 in the team standings during the Friday portion of the tournament, something Delta coach Luis Meza said is huge for the team.
“We went into the Warrior (Classic) not really sure what we’d get out of it,” Meza said. “But honestly, with the performance on Friday, we’ve just been getting better. From week one at the CMU tournament to the Panther Invitational and now to this, we’ve just gotten better every week. The second day of the Warrior was a little rough because guys want to place, but we’ve got to keep our eyes on regionals. Keep climbing, keep competing and good things will happen.”
Drozdik fell in the 106-pound quarterfinals to Center wrestler Jordan Duran but bounced back to win an 8-1 decision over Pueblo West’s Ben Kaufmen in the consolation bracket.
Lockhart, a 195-pounder, was pinned in the first round by Fruita Monument’s Tanner Heldmen, then ripped off three consecutive victories in the consolation bracket.
“Rip really surprised me,” Meza said. “I was really impressed with him and how he got after the guys he faced. It’s tough being a freshman at that kind of weight, but it says a lot about him and the partners he has in the wrestling room. He has seniors at heavyweight and 220 pounds and that’s going to help him find success.”
The Panthers return after Christmas break to compete in a dual against Olathe on Jan. 13.
