The Montrose Red Hawks girls’ lacrosse team was taken to the woodshed by the visiting Durango Demons, suffering a 14-2 loss on Friday, April 14, on the Columbine Middle School pitch. The Red Hawks are now 0-6 for the season and 0-3 in league play.

The Demons opened the game with their first score within 30 seconds of the first face-off. The visitors were up by four goals after the first period of play. The Demons scored in each period and the 14-2 victory raised their season record to 3-5 overall and 1-2 in league action.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?