The Montrose Red Hawks girls’ lacrosse team was taken to the woodshed by the visiting Durango Demons, suffering a 14-2 loss on Friday, April 14, on the Columbine Middle School pitch. The Red Hawks are now 0-6 for the season and 0-3 in league play.
The Demons opened the game with their first score within 30 seconds of the first face-off. The visitors were up by four goals after the first period of play. The Demons scored in each period and the 14-2 victory raised their season record to 3-5 overall and 1-2 in league action.
The Red Hawk goals were scored by two sophomores, Maggie Cross and Maddison Coca. Coach Chris Allison also mentioned that on defense junior Aby England and sophomore Ali Sauer stood tall.
“Despite the score, I continue to see improvement in the girls as we all put more and more things together and that is what happens at this time of the season once we all learn to catch and throw,” Allison said. “Then we can begin to understand the game better and become more proficient.”
When asked about some of the lacrosse fundamentals such as coverage of ground balls, Allison explained, “We work on ground balls every day and I keep emphasizing that if you don’t recover ground balls you don’t have the opportunity to score. Some of the girls are getting better at boxing out and turning around to scoop and move.”
The physicality of the team’s play seems to be increasing as the season progresses. The coach admitted he has been seeing a lot more pushing, a lot more use of the cross. He explained: “It’s not necessarily cross checking, but it is because it is a push with the shaft of your stick. Every team we play does that to us, so we are learning to be a little more physical. If we played on the front-range we would have absolutely no choice but to play that physical game.”
Coach Allison commented on what his team needs to do to break out of their losing streak and get on the plus side: “We need to get better at finishing, getting to the goal and placing our shots and not firing straight into the goalie’s stick when we do have opportunities to shoot.”
There is a bright side to all of this. Coach Allison said,
“The attitude on our team is still positive despite the lack of success we have had this season, and I don’t want to lose that,” the coach said. “This whole group is back together next year. Everybody is going to know each-others’ strengths and weaknesses, and we will come together a better, stronger and faster team next year.”
