The Montrose Red Hawks girls’ soccer team traveled to Durango on Friday, April 21, and were beaten by the Durango Demons in overtime by the score of 3-2.  

The Demons scored first and led at the half time break 1-0.The second half saw the Red Hawks get their offense going and scored twice while giving up a single goal to tie up the score 2-2 and force the overtime period.



