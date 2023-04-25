The Montrose Red Hawks girls’ soccer team traveled to Durango on Friday, April 21, and were beaten by the Durango Demons in overtime by the score of 3-2.
The Demons scored first and led at the half time break 1-0.The second half saw the Red Hawks get their offense going and scored twice while giving up a single goal to tie up the score 2-2 and force the overtime period.
Durango senior Mason Rowland scored both goals during regulation time for the Demons. Nothing changed during the extra time as Rowland fired home the winning goal, making the final score 3-2 in overtime.
Senior Natalie Hernandez led the offense for the Red Hawks as she scored both goals. The Demons outshot the Red Hawks 21 to 6 in the contest. Red Hawks goal tender junior Rachel Robuck faced those 21 shots and gave up three goals.
The Red Hawks season record fell to 6-5 overall and in league action the Hawks fell to 1-5. The Demons, on the other hand, improved their overall record to 7-2 and in league play 5-1.
The Red Hawks continue on the road on Monday, April 24, when they travel to Grand Junction to take on Palisade at the Colorado Mesa University pitch.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone