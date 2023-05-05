The visiting Durango Demons sped out of the starting blocks on Wednesday, May 3, at the Columbine Middle School pitch and piled up a 5-1 lead after the initial period and increased the lead to 8-1 by the half time whistle.
Red Hawks head coach Preston Weaver blamed a very sluggish start to the first half of play and felt that the deep hole the team found itself in was almost impossible to deal with.
“The Red Hawks played a much more competitive second half, actually winning the second half 8-4 and putting the contest on a more even footing,” Weaver said. “Ultimately a costly penalty led to the Durango Demons putting two in the net late which gave them a lead that Montrose was just not able to overcome."
The Red Hawks were led in the scoring column by senior Dylan Prescott
who scored three goals and added two assists. Sophomore Eli Sauer
added a pair of goals and two assists. Junior Jayden Casias added two
goals and an assist, while freshman Elijah Womack scored one goal.
In the fielding department junior Cash Vang scooped up eight ground balls while teammate senior Altan Brown fielded five ground balls. Brown also won 10 of his 20 face-offs. Goal tender Zack Sauer faced 18 shots and saved a total of six.
