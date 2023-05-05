The visiting Durango Demons sped out of the starting blocks on Wednesday, May 3, at the Columbine Middle School pitch and piled up a 5-1 lead after the initial period and increased the lead to 8-1 by the half time whistle.

Red Hawks head coach Preston Weaver blamed a very sluggish start to the first half of play and felt that the deep hole the team found itself in was almost impossible to deal with.



