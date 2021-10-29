In a season almost defined by the team’s peaks and valleys, Montrose High School boys soccer was hoping they could get just one more peak before their 2021 season ended.
Facing No. 4 Denver North at Denver North High School in the opening round of the 4A boys soccer state tournament on Thursday, Montrose’s first half play added credence to that narrative.
The second half, though, put a pin in those hopes as the Vikings’ scored twice and held Montrose scoreless for the last 40 minutes to win 3-1 and end the Indians’ season.
“We just absolutely battled,” Montrose coach Cassie Snyder said. “I was super proud of the boys’ performance, particularly considering the weird stuff that happened this year and their youth.”
Freshman Christopher Gonzalez-Muniz is a part of that youth, but on Thursday, played like a veteran. He scored the game’s first goal, off an assist from Adriel Huizar Martinez, to give Montrose a 1-0 lead in the first half.
Denver North’s Ian Najar-Armendariz tied the game following a free kick.
The game remained 1-1 for several minutes after halftime, but momentum clearly favored the Vikings. They remained on Montrose’s side of the field for the majority of the second half.
“We played our best defensive game of our entire season, particularly the backline. That was by far their best performance,” Montrose coach Cassie Snyder said. “(Offensively), we didn’t quite put things together like we were capable of doing. (Denver North) is a possession-oriented team and kept the ball a lot.”
Denver North’s offensive execution led to the eventual game-deciding score, which came from, fittingly, their best player and leading scorer in Gavin Shary. He volleyed into the net off an assist from Brayan Mendez.
“I think we were a little too anxious to get to goal,” Snyder said of her team’s second-half offense. “...I think we got a little frantic for a period of time — too anxious going forward and being a little too direct and not connecting on passes as well as we have done in the past.
“That’s part of the reason why we conceded in the second half because we played defense for a huge portion of it. I told the boys afterwards it’s a good learning experience for us. You have to have the ball and place some dangerous opportunities on the other team’s frame. You can’t play defense for 25 minutes straight.”
It’s largely why Montrose’s chances evaporated after having six in the first 40 minutes. Keen on dominating possession, Denver North didn’t waver from that approach, and it paid off.
Iker Ayesta and Sandier Gaxiola Leyva, Montrose’s goalkeepers who each played a half on Thursday — as they usually do — combined for 16 saves. Ayesta in particular had a pro-like save in the second half.
Denver North’s win on Thursday is their third straight. They’ll play No. 20 Palmer Ridge in the second round on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.
The loss moved Montrose to 7-9. It’s the first time the Indians finished below .500 since 2018, Snyder’s first season as head coach, though they outscored their opponents 41 to 31, the fifth straight season the program has done so.
“I told (the players) after the game we have a pretty bright future,” Snyder said. “I’m really proud of them.
“...The boys played their hearts out and battled to the very end.”
Josue Perez is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press