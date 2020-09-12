Perhaps one of the more important, if not the most important stretch, for the Montrose High School softball team didn’t start well for the Indians. Although the Indians’ bats were playing well, the team couldn’t keep up with Grand Junction, who avenged the loss against MHS earlier in the week after their bats propelled them to a 14-10 victory over the Indians. MHS later dropped a game Thursday night against Fruita by a final of 11-0.
Though the Indians fell to 2-7, MHS coach Joe Bollinger feels the team could easily be on the brink of .500.
“I think both those games were very well played games on our part,” he said. “We just didn’t catch the breaks.”
Lara Edeker, Cora Blowers and Sanah Piquette all pitched against the Tigers. It wasn’t a matter of either of the three not commanding the zone, Bollinger said. The Tiger bats just kept connecting.
“They hit spots, but [Grand Junction] were able to hit dinks and score runs,” he said. “It wasn’t that they pitched badly. They just kept scoring runs.”
On top of the 13 hits the Tigers pounded, the team ran wild, stealing 16 bases during the contest.
After scoring four in the first, the Indians quickly saw their lead evaporate after the Tigers answered with six in the bottom half. Montrose tied the score 8-8 with four in the fourth inning, but timely hits by Grand Junction ended the Indians’ two-game winning streak.
MHS had chances to even the score a few times, but couldn’t match the timely hits and clutch hitting by the Tiger hitters.
Despite losing to the Wildcats by 11, Bollinger feels the Indians played better than the game prior.
“We actually played better even though the score was worse,” he said. “[Fruita] is a good team.”
The team struck out just twice over six innings, Bollinger said, and hit the ball well, but just couldn’t find a gap. Senior Cora Blowers and her sister, freshman Andie Blowers, were a few standouts during the contest that were able to find holes for hits.
“Everybody on our team hit the ball well, it was just that it was hit at a player,” Bollinger said.
On the mound, junior Malaya Becenti was sharp, Bollinger added.
The Indians will look to take the season series against Grand Junction on Tuesday at 5 p.m. in Montrose.
