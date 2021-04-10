The Pirates circled Friday’s game on the calendar. A matchup against Meeker, one of the top teams in 2A, was a challenge Olathe wanted.
After all, Meeker came into the game as the No. 3 ranked team in 2A, and at 5-0, came in losing in only three sets all season.
“The kids were excited to play that game,” Olathe coach Travis Eason said after the game. “We were looking forward to that game because we know Meeker is the team to beat. We were ready for the challenge, but it just wasn’t our night.”
The Cowboys continued what they’ve done all season, capturing another straight-sets sweep, this time of the Pirates (25-21, 25-17, 25-17).
“It was a great test for us to see where we’re at,” Eason said. “If we can eliminate a few mistakes, we’re in that game.”
Some of those mistakes came in the first set, one where the Pirates went point-for-point with the Cowboys. A number of errors stunted the Pirates’ momentum and allowed the Cowboys to take a four-point lead in the set before grabbing the win.
Despite the loss, Eason said he was proud of the way the Pirates played against one of the top teams in 2A.
“They were excited to be there and be in that game,” Eason said. “We knew the hype of that game and I told them in the locker room afterwards, the level that we as a program are playing at this year, we’ve taken that next step in what we need to do to keep moving up the ladder in this sport.
“In years past, we don’t hang with that team, so I’m super proud of this team and the heart that they played with.”
One Pirates player who considerably stepped up to the challenge was middle blocker Ashlee Green, who sent back shots from Meeker standout Emma Luce, who came in averaging 7.7 kills per set through five games, registering a masterful 139 kills in 18 sets.
In fact, all six of Green’s blocks on Friday came against Luce.
“Ashlee blocked and went after Emma Luce,” Eason said. “It was awesome to watch.”
Green added seven kills, one behind Daisey Ibarra’s eight. An outside hitter this season, Ibarra slid back to middle blocker for Friday’s game to pair with Green up the middle.
Others contributed, too, including freshman Sadie Shea.
“They (freshman) stepped up and made key passes and were aggressive and filled an important role on the court,” Eason said. “It’s exciting to see our young kids step up and exciting for the program.”
The loss moved the Pirates to 5-2, but before Friday, they were on a torrid run, winners in 12 of their last 14 sets. Olathe defeated De Beque last Saturday in straight sets, and did the same on Tuesday against Caprock Academy. It positioned them nicely in the Western Slope League, where Olathe currently sits in fourth (out of 14 teams) next to Vail Mountain.
There could be some teams interchangeably leaping over one another in the standings as league play continues (there are seven teams at or above .500, and a pair sitting a game below the benchmark).
“There’s nothing that’s going to be given to us,” Eason said. “We’re half way through the season and we’ve got seven games left … we’re determined to be a top 24 team and make the playoff bracket.”
The Pirates will continue their pursuit for a postseason spot on Saturday against West Grand (4-4), and will host a pair of games next week — Paonia (2-4) on Tuesday and Soroco (6-1) on Thursday.
Josue Perez is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press
