Despite losses, Indians get look at top ranked Pueblo County and Cheyenne Mountain

Before the season began, senior Brandon Van Nooten highlighted one matchup that the Indians were happy to see. Not to show their “might,” so to speak, but rather to get a look at and wrestle one of the top teams in the state: Pueblo County.
The top ranked Hornets are no slouches, having defeated No. 10 Pueblo West earlier this year, shutting out Pueblo South in a 66-0 victory and matchup up closely with No. 3 Cheyenne Mountain 33-33 last Saturday.
Against Montrose, their performance was dominant, defeating the Indians 55-21. The Hornets won every match except two — Dmarion Lopez defeated Gavin Howes at 220 by 4-1 decision, an impressive victory over the top ranked Howes, Montrose coach Neil Samples said, while Brandon Van Nooten won via pin at 285 over Cole Martino.
The Indians had little time to recover and had to face No. 3 Cheyenne Mountain moments later. Montrose lost 70-9, though a move here and there could have easily made the final much closer.
“I would not say we were out of those matches, so that’s good to see,” Samples said of the Montrose’s performance against Cheyenne Mountain. “Just going to take some fine tuning and outworking the competition.”
Kamron Alegria picked up a win in his matchup at 120, a 7-3 decision over Patrick Ransom and Raul Martinez and Van Nooten nearly notched their own wins.
The Indians finished the week against Palisade, losing 43-31, though Montrose was out a wrestler at 170, leading to a forfeit win (automatic six points) for the Bulldogs.
Montrose, facing top competition in 4A the past week, was tested, but time remains for the group to fine tune and prepare for regionals.
“We’ll just have to put some work in, and we can surprise some people,” Samples said.
Additional results:
Montrose vs Palisade:
• Adriel Martinez (Montrose) over Xavier Wandell (MD 10-1)
• Kamron Alegria (Montrose) over Keyton Young (Dec 11-5)
• Isaiah Alcazar (Montrose) over Dawson David (Fall 5:20)
• Raul Martinez (Montrose) over Usiel Romero (Fall 0:57)
• Brandon Van Nooten (Montrose) over Caleb Casto (Fall 0:25)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.