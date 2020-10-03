Breaking away from their postgame meet, the Montrose High School softball team slowly made their way back to the dugout, understanding what the moment meant. The Indians completed their final game of the season, an 11-2 loss to Delta, and it was the last time seniors would don the white home jerseys with “Montrose” across the front.
The moment was raw for seniors Kylie Morris and Cora Blowers, who both worked to hold back tears postgame.
“Cora and I started from the beginning, and this was our last game of fast pitch,” Morris said.
Despite Friday night’s loss, the Indians didn’t show a somber sign of defeat throughout the game, rather choosing to keep the energy lively in the dugout and on the field; the energy began early during pregame festivities, where seniors from Delta and Montrose walked through a makeshift tunnel composed of players from both teams holding up bats on each side.
“I thought it was fun,” said Blowers of Friday’s game. “Everybody was really enthusiastic.”
Morris echoed the sentiment from Blowers.
“That was our goal this year was to have fun because it was such a weird year,” Morris said. “We were very unprepared because of COVID.”
Montrose’s 2020 season was different, to say the least. At the start of the season, the Indians, after no summer ball action due to effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, were thrust into game action after just a handful of practices. Soon, with the Pine Gulch Fire wreaking havoc near Grand Junction, the team played through smoky conditions during an August game in Rifle.
Later in the season, weather postponed a contest against Fruita, and a game against Grand Junction Central in Grand Junction on Sept. 22 was canceled after Montrose County School District announced a person in a MHS scheduling cohort tested positive for COVID-19, leaving the Indians with a week and a half layoff between games — MCSD and MHS decided to cancel the game to conduct contact tracing and maintain the safety of all staff and players.
“It’s been weird,” Morris said. “As soon as you get adjusted, it’s like they throw something new at you. As soon as we started to get on our feet, the game started to have changes and it was just all over the place. It was very chaotic.”
“There was always something new,” Blowers said.
“It’s been a really strange year,” coach Bollinger said. “We got off on a rough start and could never get traction, find our rhythm, find our groove, and so it was a pretty tough year.”
Despite coming into Friday on a seven-game skid, the Indians (2-13) took early command in the first few innings. Blowers, after punching out a pair in the top of the first, gave the Indians a 2-0 lead in the bottom half with a towering home run to right-center.
Blowers started the third with two punchouts — the second was a dropped third strike that allowed a Delta batter to reach first — but an error and pair of walks was followed by a two-run double that gave the Panthers a 4-2 lead, and eventually the win.
“Cora pitched great,” Bollinger said. “But she’s pitched great for us all year. It just seems like we get an error here or something there and we allow runs that shouldn’t happen, and that’s how you lose ball games.”
Anastasia Bollinger was another Montrose senior honored on Friday. Despite coming into the season late (Bollinger, a volleyball player, decided to play softball since volleyball was moved to Season C in the spring), she played well for the Indians, and added a pair of singles on Friday.
“I felt like everyone was a lot more hyped this game than has been for previous (games) when I started the season,” Bollinger said.
“I wish I would have started sooner,” she later added. “The whole team becomes like a family.”
With two-outs in the top of the seventh, Bollinger walked out onto the field and pulled the seniors from the game. The three received a round of applause from players, coaches and the crowd.
“They’re a great bunch of kids,” Bollinger said. “All three of them were a great bunch of kids and were very supportive, did anything you asked them to do and just did a great job all season.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.