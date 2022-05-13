Montrose High School track and field at the Olathe Invitational on Thursday had some different names atop leaderboards.
Montrose used the meet to split up the team since several were participating at Stocker Stadium on Friday and Saturday.
The Olathe meet was also a chance for some of Montrose’s top runners to participate in a few events to improve times or secure a qualifying time for state. Others who haven’t entered into events at meets this season were given an opportunity to participate.
“We had some really nice marks yesterday from athletes,” Montrose coach Brian Simpson said. “Olathe hosted an awesome meet for us.”
A handful of Montrose athletes posted personal records on Thursday including Austin Zimmer and Kolten Cohick in the triple jump.
The 4x100 relay team — Zimmer, Junior Rodriguez, Isaac Renfrow and Amaris Mora — continued its dominance.
“They are running really, really well right now,” Simpson said of the boys’ 4x100 relay team. “It’s a lot of fun to watch those kids compete.”
Here are the results from the meet:
Boys
200-meter dash
• Bohdan Walchle, first, 24.47
• Will Meuman, ninth, 26.42
400-meter dash
• Bohdan Walchle, second, 53.03
• Zack Browning, fourth, 53.44.
• Zeke McGee, sixth, 55.13
1,600-meter run
• Ben Perfors, eighth, 5:57,53
3,200-meter run
• Adriel Martinez, second, 11:47.22
• Mekhi Mangrum, third, 11:52.85
110-meter hurdles
• Isaac Renfrow, first, 15.87
• Deric Repogle, third, 17.58
4x100 meter relay team
• Austin Zimmer, Junior Rodriguez, Isaac Renfrow and Amaris Mora, first, 43.63
4x800 relay team
• Jonas Graff, Zack Morris, Ethan Birchem and Bohden Walchle, first, 8:41.46
High jump
• Will Taylor, first, 5-09.50
Long jump
• Amaris Mora, third, 18-06.00
Triple jump
• Austin Zimmer, first, 40-11
Discus
• Asher Giles, fourth, 120-02.00
• Andreas Gistel, fifth, 119-03.00
• Kayden Huggett, sixth, 113-01.00
Shot put
• Andreas Distel, first, 40-09.50
Girls
100-meter dash
• Taylor Foster, first, 13.10
• Sienna Mora, 16th, 14.89
200-meter dash
• Daniella Ortega, 14th, 30.67
• Olivia Dillon, 17th, 31.50
Triple jump
• Sienna Mora, ninth, 27-5.5
Discus
• Brooke Williams, fourth, 96-7
Josue Perez is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press
