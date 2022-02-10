Xzavier Waterman's (center behind the football helmet) family members, coaches and teammates joined him on Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022 at Olathe High School as he signed his national letter of intent to play college football at Doane University. (Anna Lynn Winfrey/Montrose Daily Press)
Olathe High School assistant football coach Kyle Piatt, Xzavier Waterman and OHS head football coach pose for a photo during Waterman's signing day at OHS on Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022. Waterman will play college football for Doane University. (Anna Lynn Winfrey/Montrose Daily Press)
Olathe High School senior Xzavier Waterman accepted a scholarship to continue his football career with the Doane University, located in Crete, Nebraska.
Waterman sat down at a multi-decorated table at the OHS gymnasium on Wednesday, surrounded by family and friends as he made things official by signing the NCAA documents to make a childhood dream come true.
Waterman was born in Olathe and has spent all of his young life in the area, starring in both football and basketball for the Pirates.
During his senior year, he led the Pirates is rushing with 829 yards on 170 carries. In three games, he ran for more than 100 yards.
He also demonstrated the ability to catch passes out of the backfield in addition to being a hard-nosed running back, catching one pass for 49 yards. He added 263 yards as a kick returner and finished with 1,203 all-purpose yards.
Waterman will graduate in the spring and has been maintaining a grade point average of 3.3. He has been active in many school activities — he’s currently averaging 8.9 points per game for the boys basketball program — as well as being involved in his community.
The Doane Tigers became interested in Waterman last fall when he was asked to fill out the NCAA questionnaire and begin a dialogue with the school. The coaches saw Waterman’s game film and recognized his potential and he is very glad that they did.
When asked what the coaches were thinking about where Waterman would fit in to the schemes of the Orange and Black, he said they are talking defense, either linebacker or safety.
Waterman was a bruising tackler for the Pirates, totaling a team-high 62 tackles, and showed the necessary speed to be able to cover sideline to sideline. Doane saw similar skills.
“Our staff helped out and did some research into the Great Plains league Doane plays in and made certain Xzavier had whatever he needed from us to be successful in his pursuit,” Olathe head football coach Tyler Vincent said.
Waterman and his parents took a visit to the college a couple of weeks ago and said it was an awesome visit, and definitely the place for him to continue his education and his football career. He said he will be majoring in accounting and finance.
