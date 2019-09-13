Last season’s matchup between the Montrose High School football team and Durango squad featured plenty of fireworks.
The two teams combined for 11 touchdowns and numerous lead changes with the Indians winning the game in the final minute on an Emmert Kastendieck TD.
MHS coach Brett Mertens said he and his staff believe more of the same theatrics are in store when the Demons come to town at 7 tonight.
“We’re expecting a good ballgame. It should be a four-quarter game,” he said. “... We’re expecting it to go right down-to-the-wire.”
The game will feature some of the best teams in their respective classes.
Montrose (2-0) is currently ranked No. 3 in Class 4A while Durango is sitting as the 10th rated team in 3A.
The Demons (1-1) are coming off a close 25-18 loss last week to Palisade.
But the loss shouldn’t be seen a blemish on a talented Durango group. The Demons use a more balanced attack on offense, having nearly as many pass attempts (35) as they do carries on the ground (40).
The result has meant Durango scoring nine offensive touchdowns on the season, three coming from the air and the other six coming on the ground.
The Durango defense is also dominant. The Demons have produced five turnovers in the first two games and produced a shutout against Pagosa Springs during their season-opener.
Montrose’s defense shouldn’t be overlooked. Its first-string unit has allowed only one offensive TD so far. The D is also coming off a three-interception performance against Grand Junction during the team’s 35-3 victory on Sept. 5.
The Indians are a rush first offense. So far, the team’s 10 touchdowns have come on the ground with fullback Cole Simmons scoring six of them.
In spite of the recent win, Mertens said his team made many “unnecessary penalties,” as well as a few turnovers, during that contest. Such mistakes can cost the Indians one in the win column when they play some of the state’s best schools, he added.
“If you do those things correctly then you give yourself a chance to be successful on every play,” Mertens said.
The mistakes haven’t costed Montrose in garnering statewide appeal after the aforementioned high ranking in Class 4A. The Indians, which are also No. 4 in RPI, are appreciative of the recognition but also aware there’s plenty of season left, Mertens said.
And one of those games will be against a potent Durango team.
The Montrose coach said he believes if his players focus on their game, and not on the Demons, then they’ll have a chance for the win.
“We can’t worry about what they do,” Mertens said. “We know they’re going to make plays and get us from time to time. We’ve got to take care of ourselves. If we can do that, then we’ll see where the chips fall where they may.”
Andrew Kiser is the Montrose Daily Press’ sports/business writer. Follow him on Twitter @andrew_kpress.
