The Durango Demons soccer team took a full half of action to get their offense into gear and wound up defeating the Montrose Red Hawks 3-0 on Friday afternoon in Durango.

The teams played to a 0-0 standoff during an action packed first half. The second half proved to be fatal for the Red Hawks as the Demons scored three times and extinguished any hopes the Red Hawks had of moving on to the regionals hosted by the Colorado High School Activities Association.



