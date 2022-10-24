The Durango Demons soccer team took a full half of action to get their offense into gear and wound up defeating the Montrose Red Hawks 3-0 on Friday afternoon in Durango.
The teams played to a 0-0 standoff during an action packed first half. The second half proved to be fatal for the Red Hawks as the Demons scored three times and extinguished any hopes the Red Hawks had of moving on to the regionals hosted by the Colorado High School Activities Association.
The 4A Southwestern League was won by the Durango Demons who finished the season undefeated. The final league standings are as follows: Overall (League)
Durango 15-0 (8-0)
Gr. Junction 11-3 (6-2)
Fruita-Monument 7-6 (3-5)
Montrose 5-9-1 (3-5)
G. J. Central 4-10 (0-8)
The Red Hawks graduate eight seniors but leave a roster of underclassmen with valuable varsity experience for next season. The Red Hawks will return four juniors, seven sophomores and two freshmen to build around.
The season did not go as well as head coach Cassie Snyder had hoped, but hope springs eternal for her returning players and newcomers that will blend in with the current varsity players.
The junior varsity team has an additional 20 players, all of whom are either freshmen or sophomores, anxious for the opportunity to advance to the varsity roster for next season. The returning roster looks to be well stocked. The junior varsity scheduled included 15 regular season games giving much game experience to these young players as everyone looks forward to next season.
