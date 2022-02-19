After a lengthy bus drive, Montrose played itself into a double-overtime thriller against rival Durango on Saturday afternoon.
The Indians and Demons were deadlocked at 33-33 after four quarters thanks to the former's strong ball movement and limited mistakes.
Mason Rowland’s aggressiveness in the overtime periods proved too much for Montrose as she helped Durango capture a 53-45 win.
“I thought we did an outstanding job,” Montrose coach Steve Skiff said. “We played really hard for 40 minutes. That’s a huge credit to my team after a long road trip and playing a tough team.”
Durango was fresh off a Thursday home win over Alamosa when Rowland scored 24 points. The junior was much less effective against Montrose on Saturday shooting 4-of-17 from the floor.
“She was tough,” Skiff said. “We put Taygen (Rocco) and Kenzie (Bush) on her and I thought they did a great job of just trying to slow her down.”
Rowland hit a season-high 16 free throws and finished with 25 points despite her struggles from the floor. Montrose’s Taylor Yanosky nearly matched Rowland, scoring 20 points. It was her first game in double digits since Jan. 8.
“Taylor had a big game,” Skiff said. “It was good to see her open up the scoring and I thought she played hard.”
She was joined in double-digit scoring by Taygan Rocco, who finished with 11. Bryar Moss added six and Bush had four.
Rocco helped Montrose pull within two before the start of the fourth quarter and scored four points in the final period, knocking down a pair of clutch free throws. It also helped Montrose finish an efficient 9-for-11 from the free throw line.
The loss moves Montrose to 11-12 and 2-6 in conference play. Following Saturday’s result, the Indians remained at No. 25 in the 4A RPI and are likely set to host a playoff game.
The 4A playoff bracket is expected to release Sunday afternoon.
Josue Perez is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press
