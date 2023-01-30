Durango girls stop Red Hawks 44-26

Montrose High School's Kenzie Bush, 11, battles for a rebound during second quarter action against Durango Friday, Jan. 27, at MHS. (William Woody)

 William Woody

The Durango Demons girls basketball team invaded the Montrose High School Field House on Jan. 27 and walked out with an 18-point victory over the Red Hawks.

The Red Hawks offense was ice cold in the first period of the contest. The Red Hawks couldn’t seem to buy a basket as the Demons raced out to a 14-3 advantage heading into the second period of play.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?