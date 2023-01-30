Durango girls stop Red Hawks 44-26

The Durango Demons girls basketball team invaded the Montrose High School Field House on Jan. 27 and walked out with an 18-point victory over the Red Hawks.
The Red Hawks offense was ice cold in the first period of the contest. The Red Hawks couldn’t seem to buy a basket as the Demons raced out to a 14-3 advantage heading into the second period of play.
The 11-point hole was just too much of a disadvantage for the Red Hawks to overcome. Both teams put up nine points during the second quarter which preserved the 11 point bulge, 23-12 at the half.
Things were no better in the second half of the contest as the Demons outscored the Red Hawks 21 to 14 which made the final score Durango 44, the Montrose Red Hawks 26.
Bryar Moss led all Red Hawk scorers with 10 points, including a three-point basket that opened the scoring for the home team. Mayce Oberg threw in six points while Maggie Legg chipped in four. The other scorers, Haven Johnson, Kenzie Bush and Heather Power each contributed two points.
The Red Hawks fought hard throughout the contest and the effort showed up in the rebounding statistics. Oberg had five rebounds on the offensive glass while her teammates grabbed four additional offensive rebounds. The Red Hawks captured a total of 15 rebounds throughout the game.
The Red Hawks continued to play good defense and managed five steals in the contest, while turning the basketball over to the Demons 13 times. The Hawks sank only two of 14 three-point attempts, and shot only 33% from two-point range.
Next up for the Red Hawks will be another road trip, this time to Grand Junction to take on the Central Warriors on Tuesday, Jan. 31. Back on Jan. 10, the Warriors came to Montrose and defeated the Red Hawks, 46 to 38.
That match turned into a second half free throw shooting contest with the Warriors cashing eight of 14 attempts while the Red Hawks attempted only two free throws in the second half, hitting neither.
First tip in Grand Junction will be at 5:30 p.m. Jan. 31.
